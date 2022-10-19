The opportunity to bet on sports risk-free will be yours when you use Barstool promo code ELITE1000. This gives you the ability to bet as soon as today. The NBA regular season is underway. The start of NFL Week 7 is just around the corner, while the MLB Postseason has reached the league championship series. Getting in on any of these can be done risk-free, with your point of entry being promo code ELITE1000.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Customers can get a $1,000 risk-free bet when they use this Barstool promo code.

Those looking to bet with Barstool have a perfect chance by utilizing this promo code offer. You can use this risk-free bet for any of the NBA games. The selection of matchups puts tons of NBA superstars going head-to-head. Those looking to get an early bet in for the rumble between the Saints and the Cardinals have that option too.

The opening game of this week’s NFL action kicks-off tomorrow night. Do not sleep on the MLB either. The National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series provide games throughout the week. The Phillies have a one game lead on the Padres, while the Yankees and Astros begin their series in Houston.

Click here to bet $1,000 risk-free when you use this Barstool promo code.

Barstool promo code unlocks a $1000 risk-free bet

Setting yourself up with a risk-free bet can be achieved by using this Barstool promo code. For example, you can place a $1000 bet on game one of the American League Championship Series. Ways to do this include betting on the game or either team.

Other along these kinds of lines have selections such as totals, like the over or under for runs that will be scored. Sticking with options like these, you can make totals bets for either team, instead.

Specifically, the over or under for runs either team will score in this clash between the top-two American League teams. The impact of this bet being risk-free comes into play if your bet loses.

How to use this promo code

Your first course of action is signing up for Barstool with promo code ELITE1000. This will unlock the ability to bet $1000 risk-free. If you are a new customer, all you need to do is follow the steps provided below:

Click here to sign up with our Barstool promo code.

to sign up with our Barstool promo code. Your next step is creating your account and loading it with your first deposit.

Then, place your first bet risk-free on a game like the Yankees at Astros.

Customers should note that this offer applies to their first cash bet, with $1000 being the risk-free cap. If your bet loses, you will get the amount back for another try.

Other games to consider

Those with their sights set on the action around the NBA have 12 games to pick from for using their risk-free bet. Popular ways to bet on these games start with moneyline, point spread and total points.

Player scoring and a large selection of other stat bets are also eligible for your risk-free bet. Since this is the second day of the regular season, there is value to be found in lines throughout all of these games.

Click here to bet $1,000 risk-free when you use this Barstool promo code. Sign up with promo code ELITE1000 to get access to this new customer offer.