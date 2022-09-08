The 5 best NY sports betting apps for the Bills-Rams NFL opener include a number of new user promos that bettors in the Empire State can take advantage of. Each promo offers unique value ahead of the NFL regular season.

Below you will find our choices for The 5 Best NY Sports Betting Apps for the Bills-Rams NFL Opener. These apps all come with at least one new user promo and additional in-app offers.

The Buffalo Bills enter Thursday night’s season opener as the preseason favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. Josh Allen, the favorite to be named league MVP, will lead the Bills into SoFi Stadium to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions. Matthew Stafford will look to get his team off to a strong start as they begin their pursuit of back-to-back titles.

DraftKings Sportsbook NY Gives Players a $200 Guaranteed Bonus

Bettors in the Empire State can secure a $200 bonus on any $5 NFL Week 1 wager with DraftKings NY. Players who sign up via the link above or below will activate a Bet $5, Get $200 guaranteed bonus promo. That means you will earn a 40x return on your first bet regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

DraftKings also has other NFL promos for tonight’s game. This includes a Bills vs. Rams Up 7 Early Win promo that will pay out moneyline bets early if the user’s selected team goes up by 7+ points at any point in the game.

$1,250 Bet on Caesars and More from Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook has three fantastic bonuses rolled into one mega offer. The first bonus is a bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars Sportsbook. Players who register for an account with promo code ESNYXLFULL will have their first bet backed by Caesars. If the bet loses, the player will get a free bet to use on another game.

The other two parts of the offer are for the Caesars Rewards program. Bettors who make a $10+ deposit and wager will earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Reward Credits are eligible to be redeemed for experiences and rewards. Tier Credits essentially give access to even better experiences and packages.

Bet $5, Get $150 with FanDuel New York

Prospective bettors can turn a $5 bet on any game into a $150 guaranteed bonus with FanDuel NY. This promo makes the most sense to use on Bills-Rams, since the $150 bonus will convey once the wager processes. That means you could conceivably place your $5 bet, collect $150 in free bets, and use them on other NFL Week 1 games. That’s what makes this worthy of being on our list of the 5 best NY sports betting apps.

FanDuel New York also has a no sweat bet for any NFL Week 1 games. This will refund players in free bets if their qualifying wager with -200 or longer odds loses. The value of the free bets will appear before players opt-in.

PointsBet NY Offers New Users Four $200 Risk-Free Bets

PointsBet New York makes our list of the 5 best NY sports betting apps due to their unique offer. Players who sign up won’t receive just one risk-free bet, but four. Players will have four free bets to use over the course of the first four days they are users of the sportsbook.

That means a bettor could place a $200 wager on Bills-Rams on Thursday night, followed by another $200 wager on any MLB game on Friday. Saturday would provide a great opportunity to wager on college football, while the fourth risk-free bet could be placed on another NFL game.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet from Barstool Sportsbook

The final entry on our list of the 5 best NY sports betting apps technically isn’t available in New York. It is, however, available in neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This promo offers bettors who sign up with promo code ELITE1000 a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any game or player prop.

A bettor could wager $400 on the Buffalo Bills to win on the road on Thursday night. If the Bills win, the player would get back their $400 wager plus a profit. However, if the Bills lose, the player would get a $400 refund in sportsbook bonus cash. The player could use this refund on any other game, regardless of league.

