New York sports betting went live last January, but the top NY sports betting sites will now be gearing up for a first run at an entire NFL regular season. While the Bills have Super Bowl aspirations, the Giants and Jets could be poised to take a step forward this season, providing the team’s fans some optimism when locking in their bets. Given the excitement ahead of the opening Week 1 kick-offs around the league, the top apps and sportsbook operators are preparing for a mad rush by delivering numerous specials to both new and returning players.

Let’s take a look at the top NY sports betting sites and the best overall current offers available from each, including free bets, risk-free wagers, and a slew of other wagering specials.

NY Sports Betting Sites Ready for NFL Openers

Week 1 of the NFL is here, and the schedule comes accompanied by some awesome matchups. The Giants take on the Titans, the Jets host the Ravens, and the Bills get things started against the defending champion Rams. While all three New York market games figure to draw big betting action at the top NY sports betting sites, a number of high profile national games will, too.

Notably, Bucs-Cowboys and Broncos-Seahawks both figure to also draw significant betting activity.

To this point, New York is outpacing other states in terms of monthly handle (the dollar amount of bets take) and volume of bets, which means it’s extremely important for sportsbook operators to win. For prospective players, this means the top NY sports betting sites will battle for customers by delivering free bets and no-brainer offers.

NFL Offers at NY Sports Betting Sites

Players will be able to unlock several different bonuses from the best overall apps. To get a feel for what to expect from each, we’ve assembled a brief how-to guide and some directions on how to sign up.

DraftKings Sportsbook: $200 in Free Bets

The setup here is pretty simple — sign up for DraftKings, deposit $5, bet the same amount on any NFL Week 1 game, and turn it into $200 in bonuses. From there, jump in on any Week 1 NFL game or take it to another sport. With a 40 to 1 return on top of any potential cash winnings, this no-risk/high upside dynamic is a must-have.

Beyond the new player offer, DraftKings emerges as one of the elite NY sports betting sites thanks to a high-functioning, sleek app that carries awesome recurring player offers. For NFL Week 1, automatically win your bet when your site gets up by at least 7 points in Bills-Rams or 10 points in any other game.

Click here to get the latest DraftKings Sportsbook offer and receive a bet $5, get $200 bonus.

Other Must-Try NY Sports Betting Sites

Other NY sports betting sites worth checking out this fall include FanDuel, PointsBet, and Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s a quick rundown of each.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the app offers the “Full Caesar” promotion that unpacks a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits. These credits bring hotel, dining, and entertaining discounts. Meanwhile, app players can also grab handfuls of boosts on all NFL games.

Click here to get started with Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ESNYXLFULL and grab the $1,250 first bet insurance and other bonuses.

FanDuel will be giving all new players the ability to take $5 and turn it into $150 no matter what. One of the best overall NY sports betting sites, players there will also receive a no-sweat first bet (the app’s version of a risk-free bet). Players can grab the app and this bonus by clicking here.

Finally, players can check out PointsBet and receive four separate risk-free bets totaling $200 apiece. This is one of the more flexible sportsbook bonuses, and given it’s speed, design, and competitive odds, the app grades out as one of the better NY sports betting sites.

Get the PointsBet offer here.