A $1,000 risk-free bet plus a bet $10, get $100 offer is available for new customers who sign up with Barstool Sportsbook Kansas promo code ELITE1000. These promo offers are an excellent way to gain momentum ahead of Labor Day Weekend. Sign up today to secure both of these strong promos.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

New customers can get a $1,000 risk-free bet and a bet $10, get $100 offer when they activate Barstool Sportsbook Kansas. Activate the promo via any of the links on this page and use promo code ELITE1000 at sign-up.

The risk-free bet is the first one customers can use. This provides a refund of up to $1,000 on your first bet. The second promo is a bet $10, get $100 offer any game. This is an additional standout offer as the bet will a lock to cash. With both of these offers, you have an excellent way to get started with Barstool Sportsbook Kansas.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet when you sign up with Barstool Sportsbook Kansas.

Barstool Sportsbook Kansas Offers $1K Risk-Free Bet

New customers can use this risk-free bet on any of the Week 1 college football games. There’s an extensive selection of games as well as a wide variety of markets to use this risk-free bet on. In-state fans can use their risk-free bet on the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats play South Dakota on Saturday.

If your bet loses, you will receive a full refund of the same amount sportsbook bonus cash. This means you have two chances to win. Betting markets like the spread, moneyline and over/under total are just some of the ways to use your bonus cash. For example, a $1,000 moneyline bet that loses means you will get back $1,000 in site credit.

How to Get Started with Barstool Sportsbook Kansas

Customers located in Kansas can get started with the $1,000 risk-free bet offer right now. Signing up only takes a few minutes. Just follow the steps below:

Click here to activate the Barstool Sportsbook Kansas promo.

to activate the Barstool Sportsbook Kansas promo. Create an account and make your first deposit.

Place your $1,000 risk-free bet.

Remember, you can bet up to $1,000 with this offer. If your bet wins, you win cash. If it loses, you will receive a site credit of the same amount when the bet settles.

Bet $10, Win $100 Promo

After you’ve placed your risk-free bet, you can access the bet $10, win $100 promo for games like #5 Notre Dame vs #2 Ohio State. This promo offer is an easy way to earn a 10-1 payout on a $10 bet. For example, you can make a $10 bet on Notre Dame or Ohio State and get $100.

Ohio State are big favorites with home field advantage. The last time these teams played was back in 2016, with Ohio State holding an all-time record of 4-2 against the Fighting Irish.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet when you activate the Barstool Sportsbook Kansas promo. Next, bet $10 on any matchup and win $100 no matter what.