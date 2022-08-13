The sports calendar is picking up. The NFL preseason has begun, the PGA Tour has started the FedEx Playoffs, and the Premier League stars are in action. Start betting on tons of sports with the Barstool Sportsbook promo code.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Use a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 with the Barstool Sportsbook promo code. If your first bet loses, you will get bonus money for a second chance.

No other sportsbook in the market has a media brand attached to it quite like Barstool. Customers will see all of the sports personalities from social media features on bonuses and boosts.

Click here to use this Barstool Sportsbook promo code (ELITE100) for risk-free bet that can be as much as $1,000.

Events this Weekend for the $1,000 Risk-Free Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Thankfully, football has finally arrived. This is a great time to start on Barstool Sportsbook. Many of the top teams will be playing on Saturday night, including the Chiefs, Colts, Buccaneers, Chargers, Rams, and Cowboys.

While the NFL preseason doesn’t mean much, that isn’t the case for some MLB teams this weekend. The postseason is inching closer and there are only so many spots to claim. The Yankees will be starting a series in Boston against the Red Sox. They need to bounce back after struggling over the past month.

And the UFC is back with a full card on Saturday night. The co-main event is a featherweight matchup between Nate Landwehr and David Onama. The main event put Marlon Vera up against Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight fight.

Other sports this weekend include the PGA Tour and English Premier League. You can use your $1,000 risk-free bet for any sport or league on Barstool Sportsbook.

Signing Up with the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Any new customer in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, or WV can use this promotion. Follow these steps to claim the Barstool Sportsbook promo code.

Click here to sign up. Use the promo code ELITE1000. Enter your information, such as name, date of birth, and email, to create an account. Go to the cashier page to deposit. You will want to deposit at least the amount you want to bet for the risk-free bet. Make your first wager on Barstool Sportsbook.

If that first wager loses, you will get bonus money in return.

Win Money for Sports Tickets

Barstool Sportsbook offers a range of promotions once you become a customer, and that is in addition to mychoice rewards.

Right now, you can opt-in to the Parlay Jackpot Ticket Giveaway. Place a $10+ parlay to have a chance at winning $100 in Ticketmaster cash. If your parlay wins and has odds in the top 500 on Barstool, you will win the prize.

Codes will be given to the top 500 bettors at the end of the promotion to claim $100 in Ticketmaster cash. This can be used for any event on Ticketmaster.

Click here to get started with a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 with ELITE1000. The Barstool Sportsbook promo code will give you a bonus refund if your first wager loses.