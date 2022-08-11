Football fans can bet on the Giants-Patriots in the NY sports betting market with four of the best promos and bonuses around. Instead of taking a chance on a preseason game, lock in one of these offers to give yourself a head start on the season. After all, this is the first preseason game of the year for these two teams.

Sure, the starters likely won’t see much of the field, but football is still football. If nothing else, preseason football means that the real thing is right around the corner. Lets’ take a closer look at four of the best promos on the market in New York.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

How to Bet the Giants-Patriots in NY

The Giants and Patriots have a storied rivalry that includes two Super Bowls. This game won’t have quite that much hype, but it’s still an opportunity for bettors to start off on the right foot. For New Yorkers specifically, here are the best ways to bet on Giants-Patriots.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most trusted names in the industry. They are giving away the largest promo on the market with a $1,500 risk-free bet for new players. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will be able to place an initial wager on Giants-Patriots with up to $1,500 in first-bet insurance.

In other words, if this bet loses, bettors will receive a free bet in the amount lost. In that case, these new players will have a second chance to win big on another game.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXL15 to lock in this $1,500 risk-free bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Grab a No-Brainer or $1,050 in Free Bets

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, WY, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $100 INSTANTLY

MLB PROMO BET NOW

While DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t have a specific football promo available yet, there are two ways to win. New users can grab a $100 bonus by betting $5 on any MLB game. This bonus cash can be used on any available market, including Giants-Patriots in the preseason.

However, players can also snag up to $1,050 in free bets by signing up and cashing in on a first-deposit bonus. Either promo is a great way for new players to start off with a bang.

Click here for a $100 MLB no-brainer bonus or click here for $1,050 in free bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

PointsBet Sportsbook Offers 5 $100 Risk-Free Bets

PointsBet Sportsbook 5 RISK-FREE BETSI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5 x $100

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

PointsBet Sportsbook is taking a typical risk-free bet and adding a significant twist. Instead of locking new users into placing one risk-free bet, they are giving away an opportunity to make five risk-free bets of $100. This provides bettors with flexibility going into the weekend. Someone might use one of these risk-free bets on Giants-Patriots in NY. That player can use another on an MLB game. The point here is that PointsBet is spreading the wealth with up to $500 in risk-free betting.

PointsBet Sportsbook is giving new users five $100 risk-free bets this week. Click here and input promo code ESNYXL500 to get started.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is unleashing a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for new players. Any losses on that first bet will be refunded in free bets. That’s why this promo is billed as a “no-sweat” bet. At worst, new users will have another chance to win big with free bets. On the other hand, anyone who places a winning bet on Giants-Patriots won’t have to deal with free bets. Winners on that initial bet will take home cold, hard cash.

Click here to grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet in New York with FanDuel Sportsbook.