Roll into the weekend with three great NY sports betting promos for UFC 277. Amanda Nunes is looking to win back her bantamweight title from Julianna Peña in the main event. Meanwhile, there are plenty of big names up and down the main card.

Let’s take a look at a full guide to how to bet UFC in New York this Saturday. There are three incredible NY sports betting promos available for this massive pay-per-view event. Here’s a deep dive into the best offers of the weekend.

We all know that anything can happen when two fighters step into the ring. All it takes is one punch to completely change a fight. Thankfully for bettors, there are a few promos that can take some of the risks out of betting on UFC 277.

How to Bet UFC 277 in New York

New York officially launched online sports betting earlier in 2022.

There has been a ton of enthusiasm in the Empire State thus far and we don’t expect that to slow down anytime soon. Although UFC is considered a niche sport, it’s one of the most fun ways to bet. New Yorkers can get in on the action with the following promos.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Gear up for UFC 277 with the largest risk-free bet on the market. Caesars Sportsbook is giving new users the chance to score a $1,500 risk-free bet ahead of this event. Although risk-free bets are common promos at sportsbooks, no one else offers this much to new users. Caesars Sportsbook is changing the game when it comes to this type of offer.

Any initial wager that loses will be refunded with a free bet in the amount lost. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive a $500 free bet. Needless to say, second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting.

Click here and input promo code ESNYXL15 to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and redeem this $1,500 risk-free bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unleashes $100 Bonus

For bettors who want a guarantee, look no further than DraftKings Sportsbook. Anyone who signs up and makes an initial wager of $5 on UFC 277 will receive a $100 bonus guaranteed. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus cashes. Simply placing the bet will be enough to trigger this bonus.

From there, players will have four $25 free bets to use on other UFC 277 matches, MLB games, and everything in between. This is an easy way to get a head start this weekend.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5 on any UFC 277 fighter's moneyline and win $100 in bonus credit.

Grab 5 Risk-Free Bets With PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook is offering new users the chance at a risk-free bet promo, but with one specific twist. Instead of making one risk-free bet, players have the chance to take advantage of five risk-free bets of $100. Essentially, new bettors will be able to spread out the insurance across five different bets instead of loading up on one. With so many options at UFC 277, this PointsBet promo provides a ton of ways to win.

Click here to sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook and claim five $100 risk-free bets.