Players that are looking for a bankroll boost can use the best Barstool Sportsbook promo code to make a move forward. This promotion will deliver a $1,000 risk-free bet on any Major League Baseball game today. In other words, if you are a first-time user, you can make a large wager that you simply cannot lose.

You will trigger the Barstool Sportsbook promo code automatically when you click any link on this page. No manual entry is required, and you will be eligible when you arrive on the landing page.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Anyone that is looking for another sportsbook to try out would do well to consider this promotion. The Barstool app loads quickly, the environment is aesthetically pleasing, and the odds are competitive. There is a full MLB slate today, so there are many ways to use your risk-free bet.

Click here to lock in the Barstool Sportsbook promo code for new players. It will make your Sunday much more interesting, and the account will provide value going forward.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Lowdown

Let’s take a closer look at this promotion. First, we have highlighted MLB betting, but you can place your promotional wager on any listed sporting event. This includes sports that sometimes fly under the radar like MMA, boxing, NASCAR, golf, tennis, and soccer.

Secondly, you can place the wager in any market, so you have innumerable options. If you win the bet, the cash will be deposited into your account. That money is yours, and you can withdraw it if you choose to do so. In the event of a loss, you will receive a refund in site credit.

Grab the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Activating the Barstool Sportsbook promo code is a simple five-step process:

1.) Above all, make sure that you reach the registration page through one of our activation links.

2.) Second, follow the prompts when you arrive on the landing page. You will be asked to enter your essential personal information to establish your account. At the conclusion, your location will be verified, and you will be ready to move on to the next step.

3.) The risk-free bet is placed with your own money, so you have to make a deposit. This is easily accomplished, because all the most commonly accepted methods can be used.

4.) After that, get out your phone and download the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app.

5.) Place your risk-free bet in any market, and it will be fully insured up to $1,000.

This offer is live in NJ, PA, MI, IL, IN, CO, AZ, LA, TN, VA, WV, and IA.

Existing Player Benefits

The introductory bonus opportunity is not a one and done deal. After you are a registered user, you can take advantage of a steady stream of promotions. There are free bet offers, risk-free wagers, enhanced odds, merchandise giveaways, and cash reward contests.

Click this link to unseal the Barstool Sportsbook promo code for new users. It will generate your risk-free bet as soon as you make your first deposit. Going forward, you will enjoy ongoing benefits as an established player.