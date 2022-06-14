If it worked for the Bengals, maybe it could work for the Jets?

Gang Green has become a surprisingly popular Super Bowl futures bet in recent weeks, according to ESPN. And not just because average fans are getting carried away with what has been an offseason awash with optimism.

From ESPN:

The first big bet on the Jets came on Jan. 31 in New York just hours after Caesars Sportsbook opened its odds on next year’s Super Bowl. A bettor wagered $5,000 on the Jets to win it all at 200-1 odds for a chance at a $1 million payday, but that was only the beginning.

Online sportsbook PointsBet took a $1,000 bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl at 200-1 in April from a customer in Pennsylvania. DraftKings, BetMGM and WynnBET each reported taking $500 Super Bowl bets on the Jets this offseason, and as of this week, the Jets are the largest Super Bowl liability at FanDuel, Caesars and at The Borgata in Atlantic City. More bets have been placed on the Jets to win the Super Bowl than on any other team except one — the Buffalo Bills, who are the consensus favorites.

ESPN also reports more money has been bet at DraftKings on the Jets’ 5.5-win over than any other team total, they’ve received more bets to win the AFC East at PointsBet than the Bills and more bets to make the playoffs at Caesars than any other team.

So what gives? The Jets’ current profile does share similarities to the Bengals before their surprise AFC title run last season. Second-year quarterback (Zach Wilson), head coach with potential (Rob Saleh), a strong draft haul including a playmaking receiver (Garrett Wilson), some veteran playmakers on defense … it’s not necessarily probable, but it certainly seems possible. Stranger things have happened. At the very least, this feels like a six- or seven-win team.

