The PointsBet promo code available this week to new players unlocks a number of opportunities for new players during a week of packed action. New players will be entitled to five $100 risk-free bets when you opt-in. There are multiple chances to win, so this is a player friendly promotion that deviates from the norm.

You can use PointsBet promo code ESNYXL500 if you are not a current account holder.

PointsBet Sportsbook 5 RISK-FREE BETSI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5 x $100

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

Since PointsBet flies a bit under the radar in terms of the sportsbook indusry, plenty of people have yet to sign up. And that’s good for those who will be looking to lock in ahead of Memorial Day Weekend with new bonuses and specials.

There are some big games on the schedule tonight, and it starts with a key NHL matchup between the Avalanche and Blues.

Over in the NBA, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will battle in Florida for the upper hand in their conference finals matchup. There are 15 MLB games scheduled as well, so there are ample opportunities to use all or some of your risk-free bets.

Click here to activate PointsBet promo code ESNYXL500 for first-time users. The risk-free bets are the primary appeal, and you get a chance to explore this innovative sportsbook.

PointsBet Promo Code Key Details

This PointsBet promo code should be contained in the links that we are sharing on this page. However, you should make sure that promo code ESNYXL500 has been entered when you are signing up.

The maximum insured amount is $100 per bet. These wagers can be used on any sport, and multiple betting markets are in play. Your winnings will be deposited into your account in cash, and you will receive refunds for losing wagers. The consolation compensation will come in the form of site credit you can use to make additional bets.

Points Betting

Have you ever won a bet by a huge margin? Most people have had this experience, and it’s great on the one hand, but it is frustrating on the other. It seems like you should get an extra payout if you crush the expectations. The people behind PointsBet took this to heart and they built it into their business model.

They created a concept called Points Betting as a response. Your payout is commensurate with the margin of victory, and that’s the good news. On the other side of the coin, losses are subject to the same formula. PointsBet will gladly accept ordinary bets with normal risks and rewards, but this is an intriguing alternative.

Lock-In the PointsBet Promo Code

Here’s what you do to become eligible to place your five risk-free bets:

1.) Click or tap any of the links that you see on this page to activate promo code ESNYXL500.

2.) Follow the prompts and enter your personal identifying information on the sign-up page.

3.) Use online banking, a credit or debit card, PayPal, or another approved method to fund your account.

4.) Download the mobile app so you have a state-of-the-art sportsbook in your pocket at all times.

5.) Use your five risk-free bets to place insured wagers on any sporting event that is on the board.

Click right here to utilize PointsBet promo code ESNYXL500 . In addition to the risk-free wagering opportunities, you can explore this rapidly growing sports betting site.