The BetMGM NBA playoffs promo that you can grab right now is out of the ordinary in a good way. You make a $10 moneyline bet, and you are guaranteed a $200 return. There is a condition that must be met, but it is an absolute certainty, so this the quintessential no-brainer.

This BetMGM NBA playoffs promo is essentially a gift. You will get the bonus if there is a three-point shot made in the game, regardless of the outcome.

There will be numerous triples drained in every NBA game, so you are guaranteed a $190 profit.

Bettors in New York can’t grab this offer, but can grab a $1,000 risk-free bet. Get it here.

Dallas experienced an incredible high when they eliminated top-seeded Phoenix in Game 7 of the Conference Final. Anything seemed possible, but Golden State is rewriting the Cinderella story. The Warriors will sweep the series with a win tonight, and the Mavs will try to postpone the celebration.

Click here to take advantage of the BetMGM NBA playoffs promo that will give your bankroll a boost. The code will be live when you arrive on the landing page, so you simply follow the directions to activate this can’t miss promo opportunity.

BetMGM NBA Playoffs Promo Rules

The BetMGM NBA welcome offer is as simple and straightforward as it gets. As long as you are a new user, you are eligible. After you register successfully, your first NBA moneyline bet will qualify for the reward. You make a $10+ wager on tonight’s game, and you get a $200 bonus when the game is in the books.

There are two approaches that can be taken. If you want to snag the $190 sure thing, bet $10 and leave it at that. You can alternately make a larger wager, and any losses you incur will be offset by the $200 reward. Regardless of the outcome on the scoreboard, the three-pointer is a given.

BetMGM Offers Never Dry Up

After you register, you will see bonus opportunities that are not limited to new users on an ongoing basis. There is a live promotion right now that will give you a refund if you lose an NBA or NHL bet in overtime. They will go as high as $25, so it is pretty square offer.

At the present time, they are running a Money Monday Club as well. You get a $10 free bet on Monday if you bet at least $50 the previous week. These are the current offers, and they come up with new ones all the time.

Access the BetMGM NBA Playoffs Promo

You take these five simple steps to receive the $200 bonus after tonight’s bets have been resolved:

1.) Click or tap one of the links that we are sharing here to set the wheels in motion.

2.) The code will be active when you arrive on the landing page. Follow the instructions to establish your account.

3.) Make a deposit so the funds are available to make the $10+ moneyline wager.

4.) Take a moment to download the BetMGM app to enable mobile betting capabilities.

5.) Place your wager, and you will get $200 win or lose if at least one triple is made.

Click right here to accept the BetMGM playoffs promo offer. It is available in New York along with NJ, PA, WV, VA, IL, MI, LA, TN, IA, IN, CO, AZ, and WY. In addition to these states, BetMGM now serves the Ontario sports betting market north of the border.