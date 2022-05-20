Roll out the red carpet for this Barstool Sportsbook promo code. There are playoff games in the NBA and NHL, dozens of MLB games, and the PGA Championship all weekend. In other words, it’s a great weekend for sports fans to grab a spot on the couch and relax. Meanwhile, those in NJ, PA, MI, and WV can grab a special crossover casino credit by betting $10 on sports to get a $100 casino credit.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: WV, MI, NJ, PA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITECASINO100 SIGNUP BONUS $10 for $100

SPORTS AND CASINO BET NOW

New bettors can take advantage of this Barstool Sportsbook promo code to lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet. Input promo code ELITE1000 to lock in this offer. Those in select states can grab the crossover with code ELITECASINO100.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Remember, this risk-free bet can be applied to a wide range of events this weekend, including the NBA, NHL, MLB, and PGA Championship.

The NBA Conference Finals are taking center stage right now, but don’t sleep on some of the other sports going on. The PGA Championship is here, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway, and the MLB regular season is in full swing. Let’s take a closer look at this Barstool Sportsbook promo.

Click here to sign up with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will be eligible for a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be used on the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Championship, or any other event this weekend. Get the casino crossover with code ELITECASINO100 right here.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Releases $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are standard promos for a lot of places, but not every sportsbook is willing to offer up to $1,000. This Barstool Sportsbook promo code is releasing one of the largest risk-free bets on the market. It’s perfect timing for sports fans.

Risk-free bets are simple. Players who place an initial wager that loses will receive a 100% refund of up to $1,000. Essentially, this Barstool Sportsbook promo code will trigger a second chance for bettors.

While it’s not a guarantee that new bettors will win on their first two bets, having a second chance is a big deal.

Claiming This Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

For the best overall experience, we recommend downloading the easy-to-use app. Here’s a quick walkthrough to help new players sign up and redeem this $1,000 risk-free bet:

Click here and input promo code ELITE1000 to start the sign-up process.

and input promo code ELITE1000 to start the sign-up process. After redirecting to a landing page, follow the prompts to create an account.

Make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the Barstool Sportsbook app using any iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $1,000 risk-free bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Championship, French Open, Soccer, or another event.

Where Bettors Can Grab This Offer

Barstool Sportsbook is currently available in 12 states and they are expanding fast. Here are the states where this $1,000 risk-free bet is currently available: Louisiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, Arizona and Illinois.

Players must be 21 years of age or older to participate on any online sportsbooks. Click on any of the links on this page to get started with one of the largest risk-free bets on the market.

Click here to sign up with code ELITE1000 will be eligible for a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be used on the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Championship, or any other event this weekend.