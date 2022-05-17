The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code is the best way to bet as the NHL Playoffs continue and the NBA’s conference finals get rolling this week. With four new hockey series and two NBA series pairing up with MLB regular season action and the PGA Championship, there’s plenty of ways to lock in and get rolling.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code for the NHL and NBA postseasons is ELITE1000. In fact, this code can bring big-time value on other events like baseball, golf, racing and more.

The Celtics and Heat will meat up to decide the Eastern Conference’s representative in the NBA Finals while the Mavericks and Warriors will battle things out west. Both games feature a number of stars and figure to drive significant betting action. Meanwhile, plenty of bettors will also be on the next rounds of the NHL Playoffs. In turn, plenty of new players will come out to bet on these games, and they will be looking for the best overall specials and bonuses to do it. Barstool Sportsbook figures to be very much at the top of the list.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will bring a $1,000 risk-free bet for MLB, NBA, and NHL action this week, as well as on the PGA Championship. Click here to get started.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code: States Available

Those looking to get rolling with the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code can do so as long as they’re physically located in one of the 12 states where the app currently runs. Bettors in the following states can jump into the mix: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan will be eligible.

How to Get the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Let’s take a brief look at how to get started.

To begin, simply click here . Provide the required registration information and be sure that code ELITE1000 has been entered. This will ensure access to all of the best and current player perks.

. Provide the required registration information and be sure that code ELITE1000 has been entered. This will ensure access to all of the best and current player perks. Make a first deposit of at least $10. New players can wager risk-free with up to $1,000, but they can also wager lesser amounts, all the way down to just $10.

The app provides numerous different funding methods, including online checking, PayPal and more. These safe and convenient methods make it easy to get money into and out of accounts.

With the first real-money wager, lock in a bet on any upcoming game or event.

If the wager wins, grab the agreed upon cash payout. If it loses, don’t sweat it — players will have a second shot to score a win with a site credit refund.

Big Action Lies Ahead

With the NHL conference semifinals now starting up, the NBA conference finals underway, daily slates of MLB regular season games and a major golf tournament ahead, the middle of May presents an underrated betting card from which bettors can choose.

With Barstool Sporstbook promo code ELITE1000, players will be able to get rolling with not only a $1,000 risk-free first bet, but also with daily odds boosts, parlay enhancements, and specials like first basket insurance, and PGA Championship insurance.

Be sure to frequently check out the exclusives menu and promos menu for a look at all of the latest specials.

Click here to formally lock in the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code.