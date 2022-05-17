The BetMGM NBA promo code will boost your bankroll during the Conference Finals. It will provide a $200 bonus on a $10 moneyline bet, regardless of the outcome. This is a guaranteed bonus because it is tied to a minimum of one three-pointer made in the game. Meanwhile, those who are a part of the NY sports betting setup will be able to instead score a $1,000 risk-free bet.

This BetMGM promo code triggers a welcome promotion, so you qualify if you do not have a BetMGM sportsbook account right now. You don’t have to enter a code manually because we are making it easy. All you have to do is click one of the links on this page and the code will be locked in.

Tonight, the Miami Heat will entertain the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Final opener. Depending on your perspective, this may or may not be a great matchup for betting. However, you don’t need a strong opinion to make a $10 bet that will definitely yield a $200 return.

When you reach the corresponding promo acceptance page, you will be eligible for the reward. You register and place your bet, and you will receive the $200 bonus after the game. Those in NY will receive a $1,000 risk-free bet.

BetMGM Promo Code Rules

This is a straightforward promotional offer that is available to new users, and there are no catches. You simply make a moneyline wager of $10 or more. The first time a three-pointer is made, you will be in the money. A $200 bonus will appear in your account when the game is over.

This is a site credit, and it sits apart from the actual real money wager. To provide an example, at the time of this writing, Miami is -125. Let’s say that you bet $125 on the Heat on the moneyline. If they win, you collect $225 in cash. You will also receive a $200 bonus, and it comes in the form of four $50 free bets.

Ongoing Bonuses and Specials

After you are an existing user, the account will continue to offer value. Right now, BetMGM is providing overtime insurance. If you bet an NBA team and you lose because the game went into overtime, you get your money back. The same deal applies to NHL playoff games.

Free bets are commonly offered as well, and there are enhanced odds promotions for single game parlays. If you refer a friend, they will give you $50 in cash. You can also rack up MGM Rewards points that can be redeemed for free bets and other perks.

You do not have to jump through a lot of hoops to get the four $50 free bets. After you reach the site through one of our links, the code will be live. Provide your personal information to establish your account as a first-time user and make your initial deposit.

At that point, you should download the BetMGM app to enable mobile wagering capabilities. Place your moneyline wager on an NBA game, and you will see the $200 bonus after the final buzzer sounds.

