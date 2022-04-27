The month of April is about to come to a close, and the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code will unlock direct access to a number of awesome offers for late April and early May. With the NBA Playoffs reaching critical late-series matchups, the MLB regular season rolling forward, and the NHL Playoffs soon set to begin, the daily calendar will be filled with awesome matchups and a number of ways to win.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 gives all new players the chance to bet with a $1,000 first-wager insurance on any upcoming hockey, basketball, or baseball matchup.

Beyond the risk-free first bet, all new players can jumpstart the sports betting experience by taking advantage of a wide selection of enhanced odds offers. Bettors can grab increased payouts on player and game prop markets and elect to bet with some of the top Barstool Sportsbook talent by tailing (or fading picks). Given the busy run on the sports schedule and the high volume of games, there’s often 100s of markets to wager on in any given day, so now is a great time to hop in.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 (get it here) will bring all new players the chance to grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet along with a number of secondary offers on key matchups in the coming days.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code App Availability

If you’re wondering where the Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will be available this week, let’s first address that question. Notably, the app will be available in most states that currently offer legal online sports betting. Included in the 12-state list are: New Jersey, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Louisiana, Colorado and Arizona.

Dating back to last summer, the app has seen an explosive surge in popularity as it has become available in more states. While sporting an easy-to-use and clean interface, the app also excels by providing awesome offers ranging from risk-free bets to parlay specials and enhanced odds.

Those who are fans of the Barstool brand will appreciate the integration of the company’s talent in its various markets, while those unfamiliar with it will still grab an outstanding app option that rivals other industry leaders.

How to Get the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

If you’re located in one of the 12 states mentioned above, then you can lock in the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code by following some simple steps.

Click here to get started. In the registration form, input code ELITE1000. This will secure the optimal and most up to date bonuses.

to get started. In the registration form, input code ELITE1000. This will secure the optimal and most up to date bonuses. Make a first deposit of at least $10 by utilizing one of the app’s various funding options. Electronic banking options and PayPal are among the most popular methods.

Place a risk-free first bet on any point spread, moneyline, or game total.

How It Works

Let’s quickly run through the risk-free bet.

Players can wager any amount between $10 and $1,000. Should the first bet win, grab a cash payout. Should the bet lose, no worries — simply grab a site credit refund and bet again.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will bring all new players the chance to grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet along with a number of secondary offers on key matchups in the coming days. Click here to get started.