Step up to the plate with the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code. This offer can be applied to a wide variety of events this week, including the NBA playoffs or the MLB regular season.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 unlocks a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any available market this week. This first-bet insurance gives new users the chance to place a wager completely risk-free. Use this offer on any NBA playoff game or MLB matchup this week.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

The NBA playoffs are in full swing as the first round continues. It’s only a matter of time before the NBA Finals are here, but first, players can get started with the first round of games. Meanwhile, the MLB regular season chugs along. Let’s take a closer look at this Barstool Sportsbook promo code and the process for signing up with this offer.

Click here and use code ELITE1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet. This offer can be used on any NBA or MLB game.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code’s $1K Risk-Free Bet

This Barstool Sportsbook promo code unlocks one of the most common new-user promos on the market — a risk-free bet. However, don’t underestimate this offer just because it’s common. In fact, it’s one of the most popular options on the market.

Simply sign up, make an initial deposit, and place your first wager on any NBA or MLB game risk-free up to $1,000. If this first bet wins, players will take home the cash with no questions asked.

So, what happens to players that lose that first initial wager? This Barstool Sportsbook promo code will trigger an immediate refund in the form of a free bet. Players have $1,000 of insurance with this risk-free bet.

How to Sign Up With This Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with this Barstool Sportsbook promo code is as easy as 1-2-3. Here’s a closer look at the sign-up process for this $1,000 risk-free bet:

Click on any of the links on this page to trigger this offer, including here .

. Promo code ELITE1000 will be automatically applied.

After creating an account, make a deposit in the amount you wish to place on your initial wager.

Download the Barstool Sportsbook app.

Place a risk-free wager of up to $1,000 on the NBA playoffs or any MLB matchup.

Barstool Sportsbook is currently located in 12 total states: Louisiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, Arizona, and Illinois.

What to Bet on This Week

The NBA playoffs are taking center stage this week. There are three games on the schedule every night during the week and four each on Saturday and Sunday. In other words, players will have tons of big-time playoff games to choose from this week.

As for MLB bettors, there are dozens upon dozens of games this week. This $1,000 risk-free bet could be applied to any of these MLB or NBA games. It’s also worth noting that this offer can be used on other sports as well.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet. This offer can be used on any NBA or MLB game.