March Madness has yielded to early April baseball and there is a great BetMGM MLB promo to celebrate. Every team is alive in the pennant race right now, and optimism abounds. You can amplify the good vibes if you snag the lates BetMGM MLB promo. This offer delivers a $200 bonus for a $10 moneyline bet if a player hits a homer in the game.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $10, WIN 200!

HOME RUN BONUS! BET NOW

This is a sign-up bonus offer for new BetMGM players. It gives you the opportunity to pad your bankroll early in the season. You can enjoy your betting action with an edge, secure in the knowledge that you will be receiving a $200 bonus win or lose if a home run is hit.

Some people scroll past welcome bonus offers because they are satisfied with the sportsbook that they have been using. This is a common mistake. When NY online sports betting rolled out, all of the operators knew they had to try to distinguish themselves from the pack.

They are willing to provide free money bonuses in an effort to win over potential players. This has provided fantastic opportunities for Empire State sports fans.

Why dig into your own wallet when you can fill in a few fields on a sports betting site and get a nice chunk of change for your troubles?

Click here to unlock the BetMGM promo that will give you a $200 bonus. You make a $10 bet on an MLB moneyline, and you will receive the double Benjamin bankroll boost if a home run is hit in the game.

BetMGM MLB Promo Strategy

This promo is a proposition that is very favorable to the bettors. However, it is not an absolute slam dunk. Home runs are not hit in every game, but that is what makes this offer interesting. When you are handicapping, you have to take this into consideration.

Power-laden lineups are going to be appealing, but you have to weigh the dominance of the opposing pitcher. There is another factor that players routinely overlook. Wind can make a major difference. As such, you should definitely check out the weather reports before you bet.

Sportsbook Sign-Up Process

To take advantage of this bonus offer, you land on the promo page through one of the links that we share here. You will then register for an account. Provide your name, address, email address, phone number, the last four digits of your Social Security number, etc.

This takes just a few moments, and after your identity and your location are verified, you will be registered in the system as a BetMGM user. At that point, it is time to download the app and make your moneyline bet on an MLB game to activate the offer.

BetMGM Promo Details

Remember, there are two different elements at play here. The $10 moneyline bet that you make is a real wager like any other. If you bet $10 on a +200 underdog and the team wins, you get a $30 real money return. You’ll earn an additional $200 bonus if either team hits a home run.

Click here to unseal the BetMGM MLB promo code that will deliver the goods. If you make a $10 MLB moneyline wager and there is at least one home run hit, you will get a $200 bonus in the form of four $50 free bets.