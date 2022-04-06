The Masters tees off on Thursday and we have compiled a list of the best Masters betting promos. These offers include free bets, bonuses, and odds boosts for the tournament. Each offer is unique and worthy of any bettor’s consideration.

The Best Masters Betting Promos

On of the most highly-anticipated events on the PGA Tour tees off this week when players take to the course at Augusta National. There is a great set of new user promos available ahead of this tournament. Let’s take a closer look at each promo.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

The first promo on our list has the highest potential upside by far. Caesars Sportsbook has a sensational risk-free bet offer for new users who click on our links and use promo code ESNYXLCZR. This risk-free bet backs a player’s first real-money wager with up to $1,100 in site credit.

A bettor, for example, could wager $800 on Bryson DeChambeau to win The Masters. If he fails to win the tournament, the player would receive $800 in site credit. This refund would convey as a Free Bet, which the player could use on another game or player market.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLCZR to get a $1,100 risk-free bet.

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Golfer Makes The Cut with FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook has an absolutely wild promo for new users who register for an account. Players can earn a 30x multiplier on their initial bet with this offer. Prospective bettors can turn a $5 wager into a $150 payout, which is available as cash in most states where the app is available. This excludes New York and Tennessee, where the bonus will convey as site credit.

This $150 bonus will convey as long as the golfer of a bettor’s choice makes the cut at The Masters. Players can choose from three golfers for this promo. These golfers include Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Dustin Johnson.

Bet $5, Win $150 if Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, or Dustin Johnson make the cut at The Masters with FanDuel Sportsbook when you click here.

Bet $10, Win $200 If a Birdie is Recorded with Barstool Sportsbook and Odds Boosts

There’s another exceptional promo available from the folks at Barstool Sportsbook. Players can turn a $10 wager into a $200 bonus if a birdie is recorded at The Masters. The fun doesn’t end there, as Barstool Sportsbook also offers odds boosts and promos for the tournament.

Here are some of the best odds boosts available:

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, And Will Zalatoris All To Make The Cut At 2022 Masters (+140)

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Or Will Zalatoris To Finish Top 5 At 2022 Masters (Ties Win) (+190)

My First Major: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Or Xander Schauffele To Win 2022 Masters (+550)

Former Champs: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Or Sergio Garcia To Win 2022 Masters (+850)

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITEPUTT200 to Bet $10, Win $200 if a birdie is recorded.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s $25 Bonus for Each Bryson DeChambeau Birdie

One of the more interesting offers for The Masters comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Prospective bettors can earn a $25 bonus for each birdie Bryson DeChambeau makes in the first round of the tournament. That’s exceptional value, as DeChambeau has a legitimate chance of making multiple birdies in the round.

Players can also get in on the action with a number of promos based around The Masters. Bettors can opt-into the Tiger Woods Masters Insurance or The Masters No Laying Up Foursome Boost to get added value.

Bet $5, Win $25 for each Bryson DeChambeau first round birdie with DraftKings Sportsbook when you click here.

BetMGM’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM has a great offer for any prospective bettors looking for a sizable risk-free bet. This promo is a rather straightforward one. Any player who signs up via our links will not need a promo code to access a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Players can place their first real-money wager on any qualifying market for The Masters, earning up to $1,000 back in site credit if the bet loses. That means players will then have the opportunity to use that site credit on other bets available in the BetMGM app.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM.