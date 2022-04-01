Who should your fantasy team have at the hot corner?

It’s an exciting Friday for fantasy baseball owners. This weekend likely brings many fantasy drafts, so we’ve been getting you ready for your draft with our preseason positional rankings.

So far, we’ve dropped our top tens at catcher, first base, second base and short.

Today, we’re going to complete the infield and move our attentions to third.

One player we aren’t going to include in these rankings this year is Kris Bryant, who is moving to the outfield in Colorado now. He will probably have third base eligibility still, however.

1. Jose Ramirez, Guardians

The lineup around him isn’t going to be great, and we’re still getting used to the name “Guardians,” but Ramirez is as good as it gets at third. He’s a solid early-round option in any format.

2. Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Devers is going to love having Trevor Story added to the lineup in Boston. He won’t win a Gold Glove any time soon but he’ll hit you 30 jacks and drive in 100 in his sleep.

3. Manny Machado, Padres

Machado is still a beast, and even without Fernando Tatis Jr. in the lineup for a bit to start the season he’ll drive in plenty of runs. He might not be a first round lock any more, but you can still bank on him to produce.

4. Austin Riley, Braves

After a couple years experimenting in the outfield and trying to solve big league pitching, Riley emerged as a legit bomber last year. He was a big part of the Braves’ World Series win and will be asked to do even more with Freddie Freeman gone.

5. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Arenado is going to hit in St. Louis. His production was solid last year and his defense is still as good as it gets. With the young outfield in St. Louis maturing, he could be among the league leaders in RBI this year.

6. Alex Bregman, Astros

The loss of Carlos Correa in Houston makes Bregman’s role a bit more intriguing, but as long as he’s healthy he’s a force at the plate. We don’t expect much of a dropoff in his production provided he can be on the field for 140+ games.

7. Anthony Rendon, Angels

Rendon could easily be top three at the position, but he’s been banged up the last couple years… so we’re discounting him a bit in our rankings. The Angels’ lineup is going to be solid top to bottom this year and, if healthy, he could be back at elite status.

8. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays

Chapman was acquired by Toronto to give them an excellent defensive third baseman. But he might hit 30+ home runs and drive in 100 in a potent Toronto lineup this season.

9. Yoan Moncada, White Sox

We’ll see how Tony LaRussa puts his fully healthy lineup together, but the switch-hitting Moncada could finish the season as one of the top-five players at third if he’s batting in the top three in Chicago. If he’s in the middle third, he’ll drive in plenty of runs.

10. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates

It sucks that they’re going to start the season with Oneil Cruz in Triple-A, but Hayes is a bona fide star in the making. Yes, a superstar in Pittsburgh. Hayes might slide on some draft boards because he’s a Pirate, but he’s the goods.

Other Notables:

Josh Donaldson, Yankees

Justin Turner, Dodgers

Eugenio Suarez, Reds

Jeimer Candelario, Tigers

Eduardo Escobar, Mets

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs