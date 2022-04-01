Which outfielders should you target when constructing your fantasy roster?

We’ve now completed our infield breakdowns as we get you ready for your fantasy baseball drafts.

Now, let’s make the move beyond the dirt to the outfield.

1. Juan Soto, Nationals

This shouldn’t be breaking news: Soto is the best offensive player in Major League Baseball. We had concerns about protection in the lineup for him, but Nelson Cruz should be the perfect compliment. He’ll walk a lot, but he’s a monster who should be one of the first two picks in your draft.

2. Mike Trout, Angels

Some people are dropping Trout on their draft boards, but that’s based on an injury-plagued 2021 season. He’s healthy, and with Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon in the lineup it’s likely he returns to elite status.

3. Luis Robert, White Sox

We’re pumping the tires on Robert all year. He’s a scary athlete for opposing teams. He could be a 30-30 guy and might win a Gold Glove in centerfield. if you’re looking for a breakout superstar, it’s Robert.

4. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

He won’t be 100 percent to start the 2022 season, but he’s back. And the power will be there. With a loaded Braves’ lineup again this season, he’ll get the numbers to make him worthy of a high pick.

5. Bryce Harper, Phillies

Last year’s NL MVP, Harper should benefit from a significantly improved Phillies’ lineup this season. We’ve taken Harper for granted a lot in the past, but your fantasy draft shouldn’t leave him on the board very long.

6. Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Betts will benefit from the addition of Freddie Freeman to the lineup in LA. He’s still a wonderful player who is going to get numbers all season. You can bank on Betts to get you what you need.

7. Kyle Tucker, Astros

We’ve openly wondered about how Houston will replace Carlos Correa previously, and Tucker will have increased opportunity — and pressure — to be that guy. The Astros have a gem in Tucker, and he’ll be a strong bet this season.

8. Cedric Mullins, Orioles

Yup, even in Baltimore Mullins is a budding star. And with some of the young reinforcements coming to their lineup he’ll be an even bigger impact player moving forward. He was available off waivers early last year; he’ll be an early round pick this season.

9. Kris Bryant, Rockies

Now an outfielder and playing his home games in Denver will help Bryant get back to the MVP level he was at early in his career with the Cubs. He’ll likely eat at altitude and his power numbers could go up.

10. George Springer, Blue Jays

A case could be made for a number of guys in the next group to be a top-ten player, but we love Springer’s power and the fact that he’ll be leading off a loaded Toronto lineup. Runs will be there for days and he’ll still get you 25-30 home runs.

11. Eloy Jimenez, White Sox

12. Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays

13. Aaron Judge, Yankees

14. Nick Castellanos, Phillies

15. Randy Arozarena, Rays

16. Starling Marte, Mets

17. Bryan Reynolds, Pirates

18. Christian Yelich, Brewers

19. Jesse Winker, Mariners

20. Austin Meadows, Rays

How is Judge in the second ten? Well, we need to see 150+ games and his contract could become a headache for all of the involved parties. Another guy we’re excited to see in this group is Marte in an improved Mets’ lineup. Winker moving to a really good Seattle lineup could increase his run production as well.

21. Mitch Haniger, Mariners

22. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

23. Jarred Kelenic, Mariners

24. Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals

25. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays

26. Byron Buxton, Twins

27. Alex Kiriloff, Twins

28. Hunter Renfroe, Brewers

29. Adolis Garcia, Rangers

30. Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Yes, four Mariners make our top 30 — even though Rodriguez might start the season in the minors. And 2020 AL ROY Kyle Lewis will be in the mix there as well. Seattle’s going to have a potent offense. We love Buxton — when he’s healthy. That’s why he’s a wait and see pick for us. And Garcia was a revelation in Texas last year and will love having Seager and Semien in the lineup with him this year.

Other Notes:

Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall are a dynamic outfield in Atlanta and all of them could put up solid numbers this season.

A few youngsters to consider are Akil Baddoo (Detroit), Jesus Sanchez (Miami), Jo Adell, (LAA), Austin Hays (Baltimore), Riley Greene (Detroit) and Andrew Vaughn (CWS).

Randall Grichuk could benefit from the move to Colorado.

We did not rank Michael Conforto because he still isn’t signed.