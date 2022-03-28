The NCAA Tournament is down to just four teams, and the Barstool Sportsbook promo code is giving bettors a huge risk-free bet to lock in a pick on Villanova-Kansas or Duke-North Carolina. In fact, this new customer bonus can be used on NBA and NHL action throughout the week addition to NIT games.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will bring all new players who sign up in the coming days a $1,000 risk-free first bet. Close out the month of March or open up the month of April with one of the biggest bet insurance specials available anywhere.

Following two weekends of wild twists and turns, March Madness is about to give way to a pair of compelling Final Four matchups. Villanova seeks its third national title under head coach Jay Wright, while Bill Self will look to push Kansas to its first title since 2008. Of course, the main event comes when Duke and UNC meet for the first time in NCAA Tournament history.

Ahead of both games, players will be able to grab a $1,000 risk-free bet on any sporting event or lock in picks on either Saturday Final Four game well before tip-off.

Click here to lock in ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet this week.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code for Final Four

Let’s talk about how the $1,000 risk-free first bet works. Players will be able to use this insurance policy on NBA, NHL, or college basketball action. That said, let’s take a look at a Final Four matchup to explain this offer.

Currently, Duke is a 4.5-point favorite over North Carolina. In this case, let’s say a bettor believes Coach K will delay his retirement for one more game by reaching the final. The bettor can back Duke to win the game outright or simply cover the spread (or bet on the over/under).

As an example, let’s say the player puts a $600 wager on Duke to cover the 4.5 points. IF Duke wins the game 70-66, or loses outright, the spread wager doesn’t hit. Those who use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will get a $600 site credit refund, however, which provides the ability to make a second wager.

If Duke wins the game by at least five points, they bettor simply receives the agreed upon payout.

How to Get the Best Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Those looking to bet on Final Four, NBA, NHL, and more this week can grab Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to begin betting and score this bet insurance.

Click here to start the registration process. Complete the required fields.

to start the registration process. Complete the required fields. Make a first deposit of no less than $10. Barstool offers several ways to fund accounts: PayPal, debit cards, credit cards, online banking and more.

With the deposit placed, wager at least $10 with the first bet. As noted above, winning wagers pay cash, losing wagers pay site credit.

States with the App

The app is available in the following states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Click here to lock in ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet this week.