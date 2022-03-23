Justin Ellis
What moves are the Giants making during the crucial NFL free agency period?

Some would say the NFL offseason is better than the regular season.

They would be wrong. But the point is the months of March and April still cause football fans to keep their eyes peeled despite no teams actually hitting the field. The offseason gives life to bombshell reports along with the forming of storylines for the upcoming 17-game slate.

We start with free agency. It doesn’t officially commence until March 16, but prior to that, teams can look to re-sign some of their own players with expiring contracts. The “legal tampering period” additionally begins March 14 at noon ET.

What moves will Giants general manager Joe Schoen be making to (hopefully) improve for 2022?

March 23 — DT Justin Ellis — Sign

Justin Ellis, formerly of the Ravens, is heading to East Rutherford on a one-year deal (per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport).

The veteran worked with Wink Martindale in Baltimore and will perform alongside Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams on this Giants defensive line.

March 21 — DE Jihad Ward — Sign

The Giants have finally acquired a defensive player in free agency, inking defensive end Jihad Ward to a new contract. Ward was with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in Baltimore from 2019-20.

March 18 — iOL Jamil Douglas — Sign

Jamil Douglas was with Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo for part of last season. He figures to be a depth piece on the offensive line.

March 21 — RB Matt Breida — Sign

The Giants are adding to the running back room with the signing of Matt Breida, who was previously in Buffalo with both Schoen and Daboll.

March 17 — OT Korey Cunningham — Re-sign

Korey Cunningham is back with the Giants. The offensive tackle appeared in 12 games last year, serving as a depth piece and jumbo tight end.

March 16 — TE Ricky Seals-Jones — Sign

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants are acquiring Ricky Seals-Jones, who was previously with the division-rival Commanders.

Seals-Jones will be a starting option following the departures of Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.

March 16 — LS Casey Kreiter — Re-sign

Talented long snapper Casey Kreiter is back! Kreiter has been a notable element of placekicker Graham Gano’s success over the last two seasons.

March 16 — CB Jarren Williams — Re-sign

Jarren Williams returns to the Giants. The cornerback figures to be a depth piece in the team’s secondary.

March 15 — QB Tyrod Taylor — Sign

You want a quarterback competition? You’ve got one! And.. wait for it… it’s another former Buffalo Bill!

March 14 — C Jon Feliciano — Sign

Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports the Giants are signing Jon Feliciano to play center on a one-year deal. Feliciano was with Schoen, Daboll, and Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson in Buffalo from 2019-21.

Feliciano started 31 games for the Bills over the last three seasons. If he is in fact an option for the starting center role, it’s truly unclear what’s to come about for Nick Gates, who suffered a season-ending leg fracture in Week 2 of this past year.

March 14 — OG Mark Glowinski — Sign

The Giants have a new starting guard in Mark Glowinski, who they reportedly are signing to a three-year deal worth up to $20 million.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news Monday night.

Glowinski started 55 games for the Colts over the last four years and should be a replacement for Will Hernandez at right guard, given the Giants don’t retain the 2018 second-rounder.

March 14 — WR Robert Foster — Sign

The Giants are bringing in wide receiver Robert Foster, who was most recently with the Cowboys and Dolphins in 2021.

Foster originally went undrafted in 2018 out of Alabama.

March 14 — WR C.J. Board — Re-sign

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants will be bringing back wide receiver C.J. Board on a one-year deal.

Board could be an option in the return game — he returned 11 kicks and two punts in six games last year.

March 11 — WR David Sills — Re-sign

The Giants are bringing back wide receiver David Sills, who’s yet to play a regular-season snap at the professional level.

The Bills, who previously employed both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, originally signed Sills as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

March 9 — OL Matt Gono — Sign

The Giants are adding to their offensive line unit with the signing of Matt Gono, who was previously with the Falcons. A shoulder injury sidelined Gono all of last year.

Could he be a potential starter at right tackle?

