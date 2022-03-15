What moves are the Jets making during the ever-important NFL free agency period?

Some would say the NFL offseason is better than the regular season.

They would be wrong. But the point is the months of March and April still cause football fans to keep their eyes peeled despite no teams actually hitting the field. The offseason gives life to bombshell reports along with the forming of storylines for the upcoming 17-game slate.

We start with free agency. It doesn’t officially commence until March 16, but prior to that, teams can look to re-sign some of their own players with expiring contracts. The “legal tampering period” additionally begins March 14 at noon ET.

What moves will Jets general manager Joe Douglas be making to (hopefully) improve for 2022?

March 15 — CB D.J. Reed — Sign

The Jets intend to sign cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $33 million contract. Reed started 22 games for the Seahawks over the last two seasons. He’s surely a starting option for the Jets given his talent, experience, and the financial investment the team is making in him.

New York needed to address the secondary this offseason after allowing 259.4 passing yards per game in 2021 (30th in the NFL).

The #Jets are signing former #Seahawks CB D.J. Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal with upside, per his agent @ajv. 💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

March 14 — TE C.J. Uzomah — Sign

The Jets have a new starting tight end!

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports New York will be signing former Bengal C.J. Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million deal. Uzomah just recorded career highs in catches (49), yards (493), and touchdowns (five) with the Bengals this past season.

Former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah intends to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Uzomah started 61 games across seven seasons for Cincinnati — he’ll absolutely be the Jets’ top tight end in 2022.

Joe Douglas has now accomplished what was one of the Jets’ main goals for this offseason.

March 14 — RB Tevin Coleman — Re-sign

Douglas is bringing back Tevin Coleman, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Jets signed the veteran running back to a one-year deal last offseason.

The #Jets are re-signing veteran RB Tevin Coleman, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

Coleman rushed for 356 yards on 4.2 yards per carry in 11 games last year.

March 14 — WR/RS Braxton Berrios — Re-sign

In a phenomenal deal for the Jets, Douglas will be re-signing wide receiver/return specialist Braxton Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal. That’s an average annual value of $6 million for Berrios, who was potentially seeking a contract in free agency that provided him around $9 million per year.

Berrios was a first-team All-Pro kick returner for New York last season, having returned 28 kicks for 852 yards (a league-leading 30.4 yards per return).

Jets are re-signing WR Braxton Berrios on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $7 million fully guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

March 14 — G Laken Tomlinson — Sign

The Jets have agreed to terms with guard Laken Tomlinson on a three-year, $40 million contract. Tomlinson will certainly be a starter on New York’s offensive line alongside soon-to-be second-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The #Jets are signing G Laken Tomlinson to a 3 year deal worth $40M, Max Value of $41.2M, $27M Guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

A huge goal for the Jets this offseason was to improve the offensive line to assist in the crucial development of quarterback Zach Wilson.

March 13 — FB Nick Bawden — Re-sign

The Jets have decided to retain fullback Nick Bawden on a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Bawden played in nine games last year and was mainly a special teamer for Gang Green.

#Jets have re-signed FB Nick Bawden to a one-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

March 10 — S Lamarcus Joyner — Re-sign

The Jets signed safety Lamarcus Joyner to a one-year deal last year. Yet, the veteran lasted just 11 snaps before suffering a season-ending triceps tear in Week 1.

Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh must still see the value in Joyner though — the Jets have re-signed him to another one-year deal ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Veteran S Lamarcus Joyner is re-signing a one-year deal with the NY Jets, per his agent @SunnyTheAgent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

Joyner is a potential reserve option in the secondary but could find more playing time than expected if injuries occur to other players.

March 10 — S Will Parks — Re-sign

Will Parks is back with the Jets, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. He’s expected to provide depth in the defensive backfield.

The Jets have re-signed S Will Parks. Played in 3 games last season (2 starts). Nine tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD. Depth signing at safety. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 10, 2022

