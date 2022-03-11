What moves are the Giants making during the crucial NFL free agency period?

Some would say the NFL offseason is better than the regular season.

They would be wrong. But the point is the months of March and April still cause football fans to keep their eyes peeled despite no teams actually hitting the field. The offseason gives life to bombshell reports along with the forming of storylines for the upcoming 17-game slate.

We start with free agency. It doesn’t officially commence until March 16, but prior to that, teams can look to re-sign some of their own players with expiring contracts.

What moves will Giants general manager Joe Schoen be making to (hopefully) improve for 2022?

March 11 — WR David Sills — Re-sign

The Giants are bringing back wide receiver David Sills, who’s yet to play a regular-season snap at the professional level.

Giants re-signed WR David Sills V, who has a strong relationship with Daniel Jones. Sills moved to Charlotte last off season to train with the QB — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) March 11, 2022

The Bills, who previously employed both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, originally signed Sills as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

March 9 — OL Matt Gono — Sign

The Giants are adding to their offensive line unit with the signing of Matt Gono, who was previously with the Falcons. A shoulder injury sidelined Gono all of last year.

Could he be a potential starter at right tackle?

Confirming the Giants have signed Matt Gono, released by the Falcons in late January. Played in 21 games (4 starts) for the Falcons but missed the entire 2021 season with a shoulder injury. 25-year old has played left guard and right tackle in the NFL. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) March 9, 2022

