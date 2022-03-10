What moves are the Jets making during the ever-important NFL free agency period?

Some would say the NFL offseason is better than the regular season.

They would be wrong. But the point is the months of March and April still cause football fans to keep their eyes peeled despite no teams actually hitting the field. The NFL free agency period and draft give life to bombshell reports along with the forming of storylines for the upcoming season.

We start with free agency. It doesn’t officially commence until March 16, but prior to that, teams can look to re-sign some of their own players with expiring contracts.

What moves will Jets general manager Joe Douglas be making to (hopefully) improve for 2022?

March 10 — S Lamarcus Joyner — Re-sign

The Jets signed safety Lamarcus Joyner to a one-year deal last year. Yet, the veteran lasted just 11 snaps before suffering a season-ending triceps tear in Week 1.

Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh must still see the value in Joyner though — the Jets have re-signed him to another one-year deal ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Veteran S Lamarcus Joyner is re-signing a one-year deal with the NY Jets, per his agent @SunnyTheAgent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

Joyner is a potential reserve option in the secondary but could find more playing time than expected if injuries occur to other players.

March 10 — S Will Parks — Re-sign

Will Parks is back with the Jets, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. He’s expected to provide depth in the defensive backfield.

The Jets have re-signed S Will Parks. Played in 3 games last season (2 starts). Nine tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD. Depth signing at safety. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 10, 2022

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.