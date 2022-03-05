PointsBet Illinois is coming back with the biggest bonuses on the market. As Illinois bettors look to re-join the sports betting party, there are big-time bonuses to take advantage of this weekend.

New players who sign up with PointsBet Illinois will be eligible for $2,000 in risk-free bets. The first $500 of this offer can go toward any fixed-odds market, but the other $1,500 is applicable to a unique PointsBetting wager.

This might be the most unique new-user promo in Illinois. While risk-free bets are standard promos that plenty of sportsbooks offer, no one can match this distinct PointsBetting feature.

With NBA, NHL, college hoops, UFC, golf, and much more in action this weekend, bettors have a ton of options. PointsBet Illinois is upping the ante for the return of sports betting in the Land of Lincoln. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer.

PointsBet Illinois is Back

PointsBet Illinois is back and it’s returning with the biggest bonus on the market. Most other sportsbooks that offer risk-free bets will offer up anywhere between $250 and $1,000.

This promo is doubling the next best offer with up to $2,000 in risk-free bets. Of course, there are two different kinds of ways to bet with this offer. The first is a standard fixed-odds bet — think spreads, moneylines, and totals for this one.

The second half of this offer is $1,500 in PointsBetting wagers. This is what separates this PointsBet Illinois from the rest of the crowd. Let’s take a closer look at this insanely unique way to bet on all the action this weekend.

What is PointsBetting?

So, what is PointsBetting exactly? This one-of-a-kind style of betting relies on multipliers based on how each bet performs. Someone who bets $10 on the over in a college basketball game over will win $10 for every point these teams go over. Conversely, players can lose $10 for every point the total falls under.

For example, a $10 wager on an over of 150 that reaches 160 will net winners a payout of $100. A total score of 140 would result in a $100 loss for bettors.

This PointsBet Illinois promo is providing new players with up to $1,500 in insurance on their very first PointsBetting wager. That’s a great way to get started with a new kind of wagering.

Signing up With PointsBet Illinois

Here’s a beat-by-beat breakdown of how new users can sign up with PointsBet Illinois. Remember, as of this weekend, players can sign up online from anywhere in the state. Follow the steps below to claim this $2,000 in risk-free bets.

Create an account by inputting basic information (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

