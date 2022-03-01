The Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 currently offers one of the sports betting market’s elite sign-up bonuses. With the code, new users unlock a huge risk-free first bet on any sporting event. Certainly, a no-risk first wager ranks as one of the most desired ways to get started with an online sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

New members collect a risk-free first wager of up to $1,000 with the Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000. Those registering for the first time at Barstool can use any link on this page to get set up with this worry-free initial bet.

In less than a year, Barstool Sportsbook has already earned its spot amongst the industry’s biggest and best. Barstool continually offers very competitive sign-up bonuses for new users, providing low- and no-risk opportunities to experience their product first-hand. The current Barstool Sportsbook promo code allows registrants to place a sizable first bet, refunded by Barstool if it loses.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to unlock a risk-free initial wager of up to $1,000.

Unlock Risk-Free First Bet with Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

March Madness is upon us and the NBA and NHL seasons are heating up. As such, it’s the perfect time to use the Barstool Sportsbook promo code NOW1000 to earn a risk-free first bet. New Barstool members can use that code to pick up an initial wager protected up to $1,000.

With this special promotion, first-time Barstool Sportsbook patrons pick up the ability to make a splash first in-app wager. All wager types and game markets are in-play with Barstool refunding losing initial wagers in bonus money up to $1,000.

Registrants who win that first bet receive their earnings in the form of cash, ready for reinvestment or withdrawal. Conversely, those that lose the initial wager will receive the amount of their loss in site credit, up to $1,000.

Step-by-Step Guide to Using Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting eligible for Barstool Sportsbook’s sign-up offer takes just a couple minutes. Follow these quick steps to register and obtain that risk-free $1,000 first wager:

Register for a new account with Barstool Sportsbook by clicking here .

. Complete all required registration information, including home address, date of birth, etc.

Enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 for a no-risk initial bet of up to $1,000.

for a no-risk initial bet of up to $1,000. Lastly, make your first bet in the Barstool Sportsbook app. If the wager loses, the sportsbook refunds it up to $1,000.

How Can You Use the Risk-Free Wager?

This sign-up offer provides a risk-free initial wager for first-time members from any state where Barstool Sportsbook is currently live. Thus, registrants from WV, VA, TN, PA, NJ, MI, LA, IN, IA, CO, and AZ are all eligible. It will also be easier to sign up for Illinois sports betting in the coming days, with full mobile returning.

After clicking here and using the Barstool Sportsbook promo code, bettors select any first wager from any gaming market. In other words, new Barstool players can use this risk-free offer on teasers, parlays, straight bets, and more.

Expanding the wealth of options new members possess here, the risk-free bet can also be used on any sport. That is to say, providing the wager carries final odds of -200 or longer, just bet the game(s) you want how you want. Do you have a parlay cooked up at +350 odds? Then, let it rip. Perhaps, you like a moneyline favorite of -160. Well, go for it.

In conclusion, this is an amazing time of year for betting options, between basketball, hockey, soccer, and more. Subsequently, this tremendous sign-up offer from Barstool Sportsbook comes at the perfect time with 1,000 reasons to sign up now.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to unlock a risk-free initial wager of up to $1,000.