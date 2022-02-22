Although football season is in the rearview mirror, the latest BetMGM NY promo code is keeping things interesting for the end of February. The NBA, NHL, and college basketball seasons are in full swing and this promo is a great way to go big on these games.

New Yorkers who sign up with this BetMGM NY promo code can place their first bet risk-free up to $1,000 on any sport listed this week. This gives new players the opportunity to start off with a huge win.

BetMGM NY Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Sure, football season is over and the NFL is king when it comes to sports betting. With that said, there are still plenty of opportunities for sports bettors in February. The NBA and NHL are kicking into high gear and as for college basketball, March Madness is on the horizon. Let’s take a closer look at this BetMGM NY promo code.

Click here to sign up and automatically trigger this BetMGM NY promo code. New players will be able to take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free bet.

BetMGM NY Promo Code Goes Big

This BetMGM NY promo code is the easiest way to lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet this week. Simply sign up, make an initial deposit of $10 or more, and place your first real-money wager risk-free up to $1,000.

If your first bet wins, you take home the cash with no questions asked. On the flip side, if that first bet loses, you will receive a full refund of up to $1,000. This gives new players another chance to win big.

Of course, new users aren’t required to wager $1,000 on this risk-free bet. Any losses up to $1,000 will be covered by this BetMGM NY promo code. Someone who loses on a $200 wager will receive $200 in site credit.

Claiming This BetMGM NY Promo Code

First things first, signing up with the links on this page will automatically trigger this BetMGM NY promo code. New players can get started by clicking right here.

From there, new users will need to input some basic identifying information to create an account. This includes info like name, date of birth, email address, physical address, and last four digits of a social security number.

After that, make a deposit of at least $10 into your newly-created account. This can be done via bank transfers, PayPal, credit cards, debit cards, or a handful of other convenient methods.

At this point, all you need to do is figure out how you want to use your $1,000 risk-free bet. That’s the beauty of this BetMGM NY promo code.

What to Bet on This Week

Although the NBA is in a lull until Thursday, there is no shortage of action this week and eventually this weekend. The NHL is taking advantage of the NBA’s All-Star break with a ton of games during the week.

Meanwhile, college basketball season is firing on all cylinders as teams try to make their case for an NCAA Tournament bid. Don’t forget, March Madness is right around the corner.

Click here to sign up and automatically trigger this BetMGM NY promo code. New players will be able to take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free bet.