The post-Super Bowl portion of the sports calendar is already underway and our Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 gives new users the chance to earn a $1,000 risk-free first bet to use on any game. This risk-free bet gives bettors a second chance if their first real-money bet loses.

Any prospective bettor who signs up and uses Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 can get started with a $1,000 risk-free first bet. This risk-free bet is eligible for use on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, and more.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

There are a ton of games set to take place this week, giving prospective bettors plenty of opportunities to use this risk-free bet. The key thing to remember about this risk-free bet is that it can be used on any game, league, sport, or player bet. If that first bet loses, the bettor will receive up to $1,000 back in site credit.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to secure a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code ELITE1000 Unlocks $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

When it comes to new user promos offered in legal online sports betting, this risk-free bet of up to $1,000 is by far one of the best in the business. A risk-free bet offers what is effectively a mulligan if their first bet loses. Our Barstool Sportsbook promo code is all a bettor needs to unlock this sensational offer.

Any bettor who signs up with our promo code will have the chance to place their first real-money wager on the game of their choice. If their first real-money wager of up to $1,000 loses, Barstool Sportsbook will issue a site credit refund of up to $1,000. For example, if a bettor wagers $300 on the New York Knicks to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, but the Nets win, the player would receive a $300 refund in site credit.

Barstool Sportsbook Exclusives

Within the Barstool Sportsbook app is a section for Barstool Sportsbook exclusives. These include odds boosts and other specials, which often include Barstool Sports personalities. The list of exclusives is usually updated multiple times per day, so be sure to check the list before placing your bets. These are the best exclusives available:

The GPS: Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan each to score 25+ points in San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls (+240)

Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan each to score 25+ points in San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls (+240) Bet With Mr. Ice: Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets all to win (+275)

Register with Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code ELITE1000

Any new user who signs up via any of the links on this page with Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will get a $1,000 risk-free bet. The signup process only takes a few minutes to complete.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000.

and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000. Provide the required information to set up your account.

Choose the deposit method you prefer from the list available.

Make your first deposit.

Navigate to the game of your choice and place your first bet.

If your first bet loses, you will receive up to $1,000 back in site credit from Barstool Sportsbook. This promo is available in any state where Barstool Sportsbook is available, including New Jersey, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Louisiana.

Get a $1,000 risk-free bet when you click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000.