The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code is bringing the heat for Super Bowl 56. There are multiple ways to score on big bonuses for Rams-Bengals on Sunday.

New players who sign up can redeem over $1,000 in potential value with this offer. Register an account using Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE56 to grab a $56 free bet for Super Bowl 56 and a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE56 SIGNUP BONUS SUPER BOWL PROMO

$56 CREDIT + $1,000 RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

The Rams have been favored by around four points all week, but the Bengals are very comfortable as the Underdog. It’s Joe Burrow’s world and we’re just living in it. Unfortunately for Burrow, he might be on the run a lot on Sunday against this Los Angeles defensive front.

Picking between the Rams and Bengals won’t be easy, but it’s a little easier when you have the backing of this outstanding Super Bowl betting offer. Don’t miss out on the chance to score this free bet and risk-free bet.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE56 to grab over $1,000 in potential value. New players will receive a $56 free bet and a chance to place a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code for Super Bowl 56

This two-part special unlocks two massive bonuses for Super Bowl 56. Immediately after registering, new users will see a $56 free bet in their account. Obviously, that’s a free bet for Super Bowl 56.

After using that free bet, players can place a risk-free bet on any Super Bowl 56 market. Anyone who wins this first real-money wager will win straight cash.

However, if you lose this initial bet, this Barstool Sportsbook promo code will trigger an automatic refund of up to $1,000 in site credit. New players have two chances to win their first bet.

How to Use This Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with this Barstool Sportsbook promo code takes almost no time at all. Follow the steps below to get started and start placing your bets on Super Bowl 56:

Click here and use code ELITE56.

and use code ELITE56. After creating an account, make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the app.

Earn a $56 free bet to use on Super Bowl 56.

Place your first-real money wager as a risk-free bet of up $1,000.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

This Barstool Sportsbook promo code unlocks a free bet and risk-free bet for new users, but existing users aren’t going to be left out in the cold. There are a ton of promotions available for all users, including a chance at joining the Championship Overs Club.

Players who opt-in on this promotion will have the chance to win exclusive Barstool Sportsbook merch. After opting-in place a $100+ wager on the over in Super Bowl 56.

If the over hits, you will take home the cash and an Overs Club jacket. Remember, this is the only way to grab this jacket because it’s not for sale anywhere else. Win the over, win the jacket.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE56 to grab over $1,000 in potential value. New players will receive a $56 free bet and a chance to place a $1,000 risk-free bet.