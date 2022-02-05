Super Bowl 56 is almost here and the latest PointsBet promo code NY bonus is upping the ante on the games. It’s going to be a marquee matchup when the Bengals and Rams meet in the Super Bowl.

New users can sign up with the latest PointsBet promo code NY bonus to get up to $2,000 in risk-free bets. Anyone who signs up can get $500 in a straight risk-free bet and up to $1,500 in a PointsBetting risk-free wager. There are up to $2,000 in offers for new users on Super Bowl 56.

The Rams are entering this game as the favorite, but no one should be sleeping on the Bengals. Joe Burrow has already proved that the Bengals can beat anyone at any time. Can the Rams hold off Burrow and the Bengals? Only time will tell.

This special is one of the easiest ways to secure a ton of bonuses through risk-free bets and holds up among the best NY Super Bowl betting apps. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can redeem this offer.

Click here to get started and lock down the PointsBet promo code NY bonus. New users can get up to $2,000 in free bets when signing up with the links on this page.

PoinstBet Promo Code NY Unlocks $2K in Super Bowl Bonuses

Risk-free bets are some of the best bonuses on the market. This PointsBet promo code NY unlocks up to $2,000 in risk-free bets.

The first is a straight bet of $500 on any available market. If your initial bet loses, this PointsBet promo code NY will trigger an automatic refund of whatever you bet on your initial wager.

They are also offering up to $1,500 in risk-free PointsBetting, which is a unique way to bet on the games. This type of sports betting relies on how much above or below the total you end up on.

Signing up with PointsBet Promo Code NY

Here’s a deep dive into the sign-up process with this PointsBet promo code NY. It only takes a few minutes to get started and take advantage of up to $2,000 in bonuses:

Click here to create an account and automatically lock in the specials.

to create an account and automatically lock in the specials. Make a deposit in the amount you want to place on your risk-free bets.

Place your first straight wager risk-free up to $500.

Place your first PointsBetting wager risk-free up to $1,500.

Super Bowl 56

Even if Cincinnati-Los Angeles isn’t the dream matchup for the networks, we couldn’t be more excited for this Super Bowl 56 matchup. Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow are both in search of their first Super Bowl win.

The fact that Stafford is in his 13th year and Burrow is in his second just adds a little extra juice to this matchup. The Rams are the favorites for a reason, but the Bengals are comfortable as the underdog.

This PointsBet promo code NY helps to unlock massive bonuses with these risk-free bets and it’s the perfect opportunity for new users.

