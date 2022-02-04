The latest BetMGM NY promo offers up options for New Yorkers for Super Bowl 56. Betting on the Super Bowl is never an easy task, but it’s a lot less difficult when you can take advantage of a massive promo.

New users can take advantage of a BetMGM NY promo for 20-1 odds on either team scoring a touchdown. Bet $10 on the Bengals or Rams and win a $200 touchdown bonus if either team finds the endzone. New players can also opt for a $1,000 risk-free bet on Super bowl 56.

The Bengals are on a ridiculous hot streak after winning three games on last-second field goals or in overtime. However, the Rams are the favorite in this game for good reason. They have a dominant defense and tons of weapons around Matthew Stafford.

The best part about this BetMGM NY promo is that it provides options for New Yorkers. Take the no-brainer 20-1 TD bonus or take the higher potential value with this $1,000 risk-free bet.

BetMGM NY Promo Ups the Ante for Super Bowl 56

Let’s take a deep dive into these two promos. There should be a decent option for every bettor out there. The first part of this promo involves a 20-1 TD bonus.

Once you place a bet of $10 on either team, you will automatically qualify for this no-brainer touchdown bonus. As long as either team scores a touchdown, this $200 bonus is a guarantee. The outcome of your original wager doesn’t matter.

Although the TD bonus is very likely to hit, this $1,000 risk-free bet carries a higher potential win. Players can place their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If that first bet loses, this BetMGM NY promo will trigger an automatic refund in site credit.

Claiming This BetMGM NY Promo

Signing up with this BetMGM NY promo, which is one of the best Super Bowl promos, is actually easier than deciding which boost is better. Some players might want the safety of a no-brainer TD bonus while others will look for the big win on the risk-free bet. Either way, follow these steps to get started:

Other Ways to Bet on Super Bowl 56

Betting on the game lines is always popular in the NFL, but the Super Bowl is all about the props. Let’s take a look at a few of our favorite prop markets for Super Bowl 56:

Coin toss Heads or tails Bengals or Rams

Touchdown scorer First, last, anytime

Player totals Receiving, rushing, passing, etc.



