Brian Daboll has various decisions to make regarding his new Giants staff.

The Brian Daboll era is upon us.

The New York Giants hired their new head coach last Friday and officially introduced him Monday. Daboll is expected to help turn this franchise around following a five-year period of losing that included three different head coaches.

The work starts now, as Daboll is looking to construct a new staff.

Which assistants has the 46-year-old recruited to East Rutherford?

Director of Coaching Operations — Laura Young

Field Yates and Jordan Raanan, both of ESPN, report the Giants are hiring Laura Young to be the team’s director of coaching operations. Young previously worked with Daboll in Buffalo and is supposedly the first known female coaching hire in the organization’s history.

The Giants are adding Laura Young as the team's director of coaching operations. It is believed to be the Giants' first known woman hire on the coaching side. Young comes from the Buffalo Bills, where she was the player services coordinator.

Special Teams Coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

The Record’s Art Stapleton reports Thomas McGaughey will remain the Giants special teams coordinator in 2022. McGaughey originally assumed these duties in 2018 under Pat Shurmur and has now been retained under both the Joe Judge and Brian Daboll regimes.

Giants are expected to retain Thomas McGaughey as their special teams coordinator. He'll serve with his third head coach here: Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and now Brian Daboll. TMac was also with NYG as assistant special teams coach with Tom Coughlin

TMac was also with NYG as assistant special teams coach with Tom Coughlin — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 1, 2022

McGaughey will (hopefully) continue to work with talented veteran placekicker Graham Gano, who converted on 87.9% of his field-goal attempts and on 100% of his extra-point attempts in 2021.

It remains to be seen, however, what the Giants do with punter Riley Dixon, who could be a cap casualty this offseason ($3.12 million cap hit, $320,566 dead cap in 2022).

Quarterbacks Coach — Shea Tierney

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports the Giants will be bringing in Shea Tierney to be their new quarterbacks coach. Tierney was previously with Daboll in Buffalo, working as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Bills.

The Giants are hiring Shea Tierney as QB coach. Tierney had been the Bills assistant QB coach under Brian Daboll.

Tierney will now get to work with…well…who knows?

Both Daboll and Joe Schoen seemed invested in Daniel Jones when addressing the media at their respective introductory press conferences. That doesn’t necessarily mean Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022, however.

There’s still the chance the Giants look to draft a rookie in the first round or at least explore a trade for Russell Wilson.

Offensive Line Coach — Bobby Johnson

Michael Silver of Bally Sports reports Bobby Johnson will serve as Big Blue’s offensive line coach. Johnson was previously the Bills offensive line coach but his contract reportedly expired.

Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will join the staff of new Giants HC Brian Daboll (former Bills OC) in the same role…

His contract was up.

Johnson had been with Daboll in Buffalo for the last three seasons. He will now earn the opportunity to work with left tackle Andrew Thomas, who underwent a massive improvement in 2021 following a disastrous 2020 rookie campaign.

The rest of the line encompasses various question marks though. The futures of left guard Shane Lemieux and center Nick Gates are unclear after either suffered a season-ending injury early in 2021. Right guard Will Hernandez, on the other hand, has an expiring contract.

Tackles Nate Solder and Matthew Peart could return in 2022, but neither seems to be the answer on the right side. The Giants may also address the right tackle position early in the draft.

