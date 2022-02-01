Brian Daboll has various decisions to make regarding his new Giants staff.

The Brian Daboll era is upon us.

The New York Giants hired their new head coach last Friday and officially introduced him Monday. Daboll is expected to help turn this franchise around following a five-year period of losing that included three different head coaches.

The work starts now, as Daboll is looking to construct a new staff.

Which assistants has the 46-year-old recruited to East Rutherford?

Offensive Line Coach — Bobby Johnson

Michael Silver of Bally Sports reports Bobby Johnson will serve as Big Blue’s offensive line coach. Johnson was previously the Bills offensive line coach but his contract reportedly expired.

Johnson had been with Daboll in Buffalo for the last three seasons. He will now earn the opportunity to work with left tackle Andrew Thomas, who underwent a massive improvement in 2021 following a disastrous 2020 rookie campaign.

The rest of the line encompasses various question marks though. The futures of left guard Shane Lemieux and center Nick Gates are unclear after either suffered a season-ending injury early in 2021. Right guard Will Hernandez, on the other hand, has an expiring contract.

Tackles Nate Solder and Matthew Peart could return in 2022, but neither seems to be the answer on the right side. The Giants may also address the right tackle position early in the draft.

