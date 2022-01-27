The first PointsBet promo code in NY online sports betting is coming in hot. Having officially launched in New York earlier this week, bettors in the Empire State can take advantage of two massive risk-free bets.

The first PointsBet promo code in New York offers bettors the chance to place their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. This includes a $500 straight bet and a $1,500 PointsBetting option.

These are two chances to win big in different ways than other sportsbooks are offering.

NFL Championship Sunday is almost here just in time to take advantage of this offer. With two games Sunday, players have plenty of options in the NFL this weekend. Not to mention, the NBA, college basketball, and NHL seasons are in full swing.

Risk-free bets are pretty standard among legal sportsbooks. It’s one of the most common sign-up bonuses around, but this PointsBet promo code in NY is different. Let’s take a closer look at this unique offer.

PointsBet NY Promo Code

The opening PointsBet promo code in NY has finally arrived and it unlocks up to $2,000 in risk-free bets for new users. The $500 risk-free straight bet is self-explanatory. Bet up to $500 on your first straight bet and if it loses, you will receive a full refund in site credit.

As for the PointsBetting option, this is where things get interesting. This type of betting pays bettors out based on how far above or below they finish on their wager.

For example, if a new user bets $1 on the Bills-Chiefs game going over 55 points, they will win $1 for every point they finish above the total. In other words, if the final score is 35-30, bettors who bet $1 on the over will win $10.

Players can make their first PointsBetting wager risk-free up to $1,500. The same logic applies. If you lose, you will be refunded in site credit.

How to Use PointsBet Promo Code in NY

Claiming this PointsBet promo code in NY is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps below to get started:

to start the registration process. After being redirected to a PointsBet NY landing page, input some basic information to create your account.

Make an initial deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Place your first straight wager and PointsBetting wager risk-free up to $2,000 in total.

What to Bet on in New York

Although sports betting has been legal in New York for more than two years, a legal loophole stopped players from placing online sports bets.

Thankfully, lawmakers closed that loophole and now New Yorkers can start placing mobile sports bets at a variety of legal sportsbooks. PointsBet NY is going to be one of the top options on the market.

The launch is happening just in time for the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner. It’s a wonderful time to be a sports fan in New York, even if the local teams aren’t anything special.

