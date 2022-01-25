On Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres (13-21-7) will try to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 16 when they visit the Ottawa Senators (12-20-3) at Canadian Tire Centre. It marks the second of three meetings between the Atlantic Division foes. Buffalo won the first meeting last week in Ottawa 3-1. The two teams will finish their season series in Buffalo on Feb. 17.

Let’s get into our Sabres vs. Senators betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 25, 2022 matchup.

Sabres-Senators Preview

The Sabres are playing better hockey of late, and starting to get rewarded for it. They are 3-2-1 in their last six games, which includes a win over the Senators, and have scored 19 goals in five of those games (they were shut out once).

Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson continue to pace the offense, but Peyton Krebs had a two goal game against the Flyers and will be getting center Casey Mittlestadt back in the lineup after missing 15 games following surgery for an upper body injury.

Buffalo will also be getting Zemgus Girgensons back after missing five games with a lower body injury.

Aaron Dell is expected to get the start in goal.

The Senators are young and hungry, but had some of their momentum slowed once they hit the Holiday pause because of COVID. They’ve gone 3-3-1 since returning from the pause, and are in the middle of playing 11 games in 19 days before the All Break and have the next four at home.

The most exciting player on Ottawa right now is Tim Stutzle, and it’s not even close. Stutzle has four points in his last five games and 11 in his last 13.

Matt Murray looks to get the nod in goal.

Sabres vs. Senators Odds

Here are the lines for Sabres vs. Senators at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Sabres (+1.5 -164), Senators (-1.5 +134)

Moneyline: Sabres (+150), Senators (-182)

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-110), Under 6.5 (-110)

Bets We Like with a Sabres Win

Buffalo -0.5 in the first period (+220, BetMGM)

We liked this last game against the Flyers and we like it again tonight. Buffalo is 7-1-4 when winning the first period and the underdog has won the first period in each of the last seven games played between these teams in Ottawa, including Buffalo last week (oh, they won that game too). The Sabres have some offense rolling right now and are getting players back. They’re going against Murray, too, who has struggled mightily this season. Take it and run with it.

Bets We Like with a Senators Win

Nick Paul to score at least one goal (+295, DraftKings Sportsbook)

We don’t particularly like the Senators to win this game, even if they are the favorite, but we kind of like this bet anyway, for a quirky reason.

Paul, a third-line winger for Ottawa, announced an initiative called Points By Paul Tuesday morning, in support of youth mental health and the Royal Ottawa Foundation for Mental Health. For each point he scores this season, he is donating $150 that the Senators Community Foundation will match. So far he has just six goals and three assists for nine points, but we feel that when you do something good for people, it pays you back in spades. Good for Nick Paul. Not just a point tonight, but a goal – and maybe you can donate a small percentage of your winnings tonight to the cause as well.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

OVER 6.5 total goals scored ( -110, FanDuel Sportsbook)

I know, these two teams struggle to score goals. They only scored a combined four when they played on the same ice surface last week. But, they both struggle to prevent goals, too, and are both relying on depth goalies with not very good numbers. There’s a reason the bookmakers set this line this high. It’s not going to be a low-scoring affair like last week. It’s going to have at least six goals. Will they get to seven? We think so. The Senators have had seven of their last 16 games reach at least seven total goals and the Sabres five times in their last 11, including the last two.

Sabres vs. Senators Prediction

We just like Buffalo’s energy in recent games, and their commitment to continuing to push the forecheck against teams that struggle with it, like Ottawa. We also like the groove Tage Thompson is in on the power play. Buffalo finally gets two wins in a row and wins a wild affair.

Prediction: Sabres 5, Senators 4

