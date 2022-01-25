New York online sports betting is off to a fast start and sports fans can keep the momentum going with the latest PointsBet NY promo. This is the sixth sportsbook to launch in New York and it comes with massive sign-up bonuses.

New users who sign up with this PointsBet NY promo can use promo code ESNYXL1 to place their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. The first is a $500 risk-free straight bet and the second is a $1,500 risk-free PointsBetting option.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NY, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, WV, VA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: XLNY1 SIGNUP BONUS $2,000!

FREE BETS! BET NOW

The $500 risk-free straight bet is similar to the kinds of risk-free bets that other sportsbooks offer. The PointsBetting option is a totally unique way for New Yorkers to bet on sports.

With the NFL Playoffs in full swing and nightly slates of basketball and hockey in play, there is plenty of action to bet on right now. Gear up for conference championship matchups between the 49ers-Rams and Bengals-Chiefs and bet on NBA, college basketball, and NHL games as well.

New users in New York can sign up with this PointsBet NY promo and use promo code XLNY1 to get up to $2,000 in risk-free bets by clicking here.

PointsBet NY Promo Launches With $2,000 in Risk-Free Bets

Let’s take a closer look at this two-pronged PointsBet NY promo for New Yorkers. The $500 risk-free bet can be applied to any straight bet on a variety of markets, including the NFL.

Place your first bet on any spread, moneyline, or total and PointsBet NY will back you up. If that bet wins, you take home the cash, no questions asked. However, if you lose that first bet, you will be refunded in site credit up to $500.

The same is true for the $1,500 in risk-free PointsBetting, but let’s explain this unique style of betting first. PointsBetting payouts can change right up until the final seconds of the game.

Players can wager specific values on various over-unders. For example, if the over-under on Patrick Mahomes passing yards is 275, players can bet $1 on that outcome and get paid $1 for each yard he goes over or under.

How to Use This PointsBet NY Promo

Signing up with this PointsBet NY promo is quick and painless. It only takes a few minutes to get started:

Click here to start the registration process in New York and input promo code XLNY1.

to start the registration process in New York and input promo code XLNY1. Create an account by inputting some basic information.

Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Make your first bets risk-free up to $2,000.

Sports Betting Arrives in New York

After years of back and forth between lawmakers, New York finally has online sports betting. Ironically enough, retail sports betting has been legal in New York since July 2019, but the online component lagged behind.

But that’s a thing of the past. PointsBet NY is the latest sportsbook to join New York’s growing market. That means New York sports fans have another option and another chance to cash in on a massive promo.

New York is the ninth state where PointsBet Sportsbook is located, joining Colorado, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, and West Virginia.

New users in New York can sign up with this PointsBet NY promo and use promo code XLNY1 to get up to $2,000 in risk-free bets by clicking here.