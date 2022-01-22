On Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres (12-21-7) will finally play a team who is struggling as much, if not more, than they are when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-19-8) at KeyBank Center. Philadelphia has lost 10 in a row (0-7-3). It is their second losing streak of 10 games this season. It’s the first of three meetings between the teams this season. They will round out the season series with a home-and-home set on April 16-17.

Let’s get into our Sabres vs. Flyers betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 22, 2022 matchup.

Sabres-Flyers Preview

Even though they’ve lost 9-of-11, the Sabres have been much better in their last five games, going 2-2-1. On Thursday, they dropped an exciting game to Dallas 5-4, although the Sabres will tell you it was a frustrating loss. That’s because they gave up three leads in the game and then fell behind in the final minutes The Stars were 4-for-5 on the power play, meaning not only was Buffalo undisciplined, but they couldn’t kill penalties, especially at crucial points in the game.

What was exciting for Buffalo, though, was the first NHL goal for uber-prospect Jack Quinn in just his second NHL game. Quinn has two points in two games thus far. Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo.

Michael Houser is expected to make his second start of the season in goal for the Sabres. He backstopped Buffalo to a 3-1 win in Ottawa on Tuesday.

As for the Flyers, they’re in the midst of making history, having two 10-game winless streaks in the same season. It’s the first time it’s happened to an NHL team in 11 years and only the third time since the NHL eliminated tie games. The Flyers franchise record for a winless streak is 12, which is fast approaching.

Last season, Buffalo posted the longest winless streak in the NHL since the elimination of ties (18 games), but had it come to an end on a road game in Philadelphia. The Flyers will look to put an end to their own anguish by returning the favor to the Sabres.

Carter Hart is expected to get the nod in goal again for the Flyers.

Sabres vs. Flyers Odds

Here are the lines for Sabres vs. Flyers at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Sabres (+1.5 -245), Flyers (-1.5 +194)

Moneyline: Sabres (+114), Flyers (-137)

Over/Under: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-120)

Bets We Like with a Sabres Win

Buffalo -0.5 in the first period (+225, BetMGM)

Beating the Flyers is all about beating them to the first goal. Do that, and you are likely to come out on top. The Flyers are just 2-17-3 when allowing the first goal. Making matters worse, they’ve only won once when trailing after the first period (1-11-2). So, the formula to beating the Flyers centers around that first period.

Bets We Like with a Flyers Win

Wade Allison to score at least one goal (+360, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Yes, this is his first NHL fame of the season, but Allison is the kind of player who likes to make an immediate impact. He would have made the Flyers roster out of training camp had he not suffered an injury, and then had another unrelated injury while he was in the AHL on a conditioning assignment.

But he has been rolling in the AHL to this point, with three goals and an assist in the last four games.

He’ll see a lot of ice time today too, and likely even some on the power play. Allison will gat a chance to play against a woeful Buffalo defense, while Houser is the Sabres’ sixth goalie to be used in a game. This all adds up for the Flyers and Allison in a very positive manner.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

UNDER 6 total goals scored ( +210, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Carter Hart has played solid in net despite the Flyers’ continued struggles and now he gets to face a Buffalo team that really can’t get the puck in the net with any regularity.

Meanwhile, Houser is still in prove it mode and trying to show he belongs in the NHL. He played his backside off against Ottawa Tuesday and wants to keep the momentum going against another low-scoring team in Philadelphia.

Sabres vs. Flyers Prediction

We thought the Flyers were poised to end their losing streak at home Thursday night against a Columbus team that gives up more goals than almost anyone in the NHL. It didn’t happen. The Flyers looked lethargic early, picked up the pace a little, and then had the wind sucked out of their sails when the Jackets got the first goal. The Flyers were hoping to turn things around against Columbus and Buffalo before tackling a more difficult schedule that begins next week. We don’t see when the streak will come to an end.

Prediction: Sabres 3, Flyers 2

