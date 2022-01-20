On Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres (12-20-7) will look to start a winning streak when they host the Dallas Stars (18-16-2) at KeyBank Center. It’s the first of two meetings between the teams. They will play again in Dallas on Feb 27.

Let’s get into our Sabres vs. Stars betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 20, 2022 matchup.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Sabres-Stars Preview

Don’t look now, but the Sabres are playing better hockey. They are 2-1-1 in their last four games and are coming off a convincing 3-1 road win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Buffalo got offensive production from some depth players, getting goals from Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Alex Tuch.

The Sabres are also playing better defensively, having allowed just nine goals in the last four games.

As for the Stars, they have dropped three straight and need to course correct immediately to hang in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Stars begin a four-games in six days road trip tonight in Buffalo that will also take them to Detroit, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Although the schedule is a grind they are teams toward the bottom of the standings in the East and it could be a road trip to take advantage of for the Stars.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code ELITE1000.

Sabres vs. Stars Odds

Here are the lines for Sabres vs. Stars at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Sabres (+1.5 -164), Stars (-1.5 +132)

Moneyline: Sabres (+180), Senators (-220)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-108), Under 5.5 (-1114)

Bets We Like with a Sabres Win

Jeff Skinner to score at least one goal (+225, BetMGM)

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If ANY TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

There aren’t many players left to choose from for Buffalo as they now have 11 players out of the lineup due to injury. Kyle Okposo is the latest to join them with an upper body injury.

So, the pickings are slim to find a goal scorer to have confidence in, so we’re going with Skinner. He leads the team in goals and has three goals and five points in his last five games.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown this week with BetMGM.

Bets We Like with a Stars Win

Joe Pavelski to score at least one goal (+160, DraftKings Sportsbook)

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME BET NOW

For some reason, there’s history here.

Pavelski has scored three goals and has four points in his past five games at Key Bank Center. Not only that, but Pavelski is playing well, and has scored at least one goal in each of the Stars last four games as favorites.

Dallas sits six points out of the final playoff spot, but has four games in hand. Tonight is one of them and they’ll be looking for a positive outcome to kick off this road trip. Pavelski as a veteran presence, will lead the Stars with his play. This is a solid prop bet tonight.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280 if your NFL team wins this week with DraftKings NY Sportsbook.

Stars to WIN and OVER 5.5 total goals ( +210, FanDuel Sportsbook)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Dallas has a lot to play for. Buffalo does not. Look for the Stars to get out early in this one and never look back. And besides, the old Sabres, who let in goals by the bunches, are due to have one of those clunkers after playing some smart defense the past few games.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook when you click here.

Sabres vs. Stars Prediction

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYNEW WELCOME BONUS $3,000 DEPOSIT MATCH

$300 SIGN-UP BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Dallas, and an easy one.

Prediction: Stars 5, Sabres 2

Get started with a $300 registration bonus and a $3,000 deposit match from Caesars NY Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code ESNYNEW.