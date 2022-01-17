On Monday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6) will look to rebound from yet another loss – this time 4-0 to the Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5) – as they face them again for the second time in 36 hours, only this time at Key Bank Arena. It’s the fourth and final meeting between the Atlantic Division foes. Detroit won each of the first three: The first two in overtime, 4-3 on Nov. 6 and 3-2 on Nov. 27, before blanking Buffalo on Saturday.

Let’s get into our Sabres vs. Red Wings betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 17, 2022 matchup.

Sabres-Red Wings Preview

After a surprising effort to defeat a very good Nashville team on the road last Thursday, Buffalo went right back to its old habits Saturday and looked completely lost against the ever-improving Red Wings.

They were only able to muster 22 shots on goal in the contest while yielding 39 to the Red Wings. The Sabres were shutout for the third time this season and the game marked the 19th time Buffalo scored two goals or fewer in a game (3-12-4).

Aaron Dell continued to start in goal for the Sabres, who were originally hoping to get Dustin Tokarski back for the weekend but he remains in the COVID-19 protocol. Dell played well, making 35 saves, but his record for the season fell to 1-5-1, which, coincidentally, is Buffalo’s record in their last seven games.

As for Detroit, Alex Nedeljkovic made those 22 saves to record his first shutout as a member of the Red Wings.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist and Dylan Larkin had two helpers for the Red Wings, who snapped a four-game losing skid with the win.

Nedeljkovic and Dell are scheduled to start again this afternoon in the rematch. The Red Wings should be icing the same lineup. Buffalo will have a couple changes. Center Peyton Krebs will return after missing four games while in COVID-19 protocol, he will replace Mark Jankowski. Meanwhile Will Butcher will replace Jacob Bryson on defense after Bryson suffered an undisclosed injury on Saturday.

Sabres vs. Red Wings Odds

Here are the lines for Sabres vs. Red Wings at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Sabres (+1.5 -225), Red Wings (-1.5 +180)

Moneyline: Sabres (+114), Red Wings (-137)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-102), Under 6 (-120)

Bets We Like with a Red Wings Win

Detroit to win the first period (+155, BetMGM)

The Red Wings won the first period going away Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead into intermission and they stormed the castle, outshooting Buffalo 22-6 in the first 20 minutes. The Sabres will look to course correct to prevent a repeat of that this afternoon, and while they may close the gap shots-wise, Buffalo has a shoddy defense and are continuing to use their fifth string goalie. You have to expect Detroit to score first, as they have in each of the three games with Buffalo, and to win the period, as they have twice against the Sabres. The other was a 0-0 tie after one period. Finally, the favorites have won the first period in six straight games involving Detroit. Ride this one.

Bets We Like with a Sabres Win

Tage Thompson to score at least one goal (+220, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Thompson is the top line center and second-leading goal scorer on the Sabres behind Jeff Skinner. However, Thompson has only scored in one of the past 15 games, so he’s due. The Sabres have played the Red Wings much tougher at home, where they can get the line matchups they want, so we expect the top line to get one, and Thompson is about ready to get off the schneid.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

Tyler Bertuzzi OVER 2.5 shots on goal ( -110, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bertuzzi likes to shoot the puck. He tied for the team lead Saturday with six shots against Buffalo (Robby Fabbri also had six). Even though the Sabres will get the matchups they “prefer” their defense leaves a lot to be desired and the Wings should once again be peppering Dell with shots. Bertuzzi should lead the way again, and generating three shots should be easy enough to get you a win on this prop.

Sabres vs. Red Wings Prediction

Buffalo is going to want to play much better after barely showing up in Detroit, and we think they will. But, we also think the Red Wings are the better team who needed this home-and-home set with the Sabres to get back on track and get them back chasing the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Prediction: Red Wings 4, Sabres 2

