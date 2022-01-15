On Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres (11-19-6) will look to win consecutive games for the first time in a month as they visit the Detroit Red Wings (16-17-5) at Little Caesar’s Arena. It’s the third of four meetings between the Atlantic Division foes. Detroit won the first two, both in overtime, 4-3 on Nov. 6 and 3-2 on Nov. 27.

Let’s get into our Sabres vs. Red Wings betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 15, 2022 matchup.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Sabres-Predators Preview

Well, surprise, surprise, surprise.

The Sabres caught us all off guard with a well-played, disciplined, structured, good hockey win in Nashville on Thursday as they beat the Predators 4-1 despite being a monster underdog.

They come into this game with a little more of a shot to win on paper, but still are expected to falter to the young and spunky Wings.

Jeff Skinner had a pair of goals for Buffalo and fifth-string goalie Aaron Dell made 29 saves for his first win of the season. Skinner has been Buffalo’s best offensive player of late, with four goals in the last five games.

Buffalo also looks to be getting healthy in goal quicker than expected with No. 2 goalie Dustin Tokarski is expected to dress for tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have stumbled coming out of the 2022 gate, and are just 1-3-2 since the changing of the calendars.

One guy who hasn’t slowed down is Tyler Bertuzzi. He has four goals and six points in his last five games, improving to 28 points in 30 games for Detroit.

Alex Nedeljokovic is likely to get the nod in net again. Nedeljokovic is 10-10-4 with a 2.84 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code ELITE1000.

Sabres vs. Red Wings Odds

Here are the lines for Sabres vs. Red Wings at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Sabres (+1.5 -172), Red Wings (-1.5 +140)

Moneyline: Sabres (+155), Red Wings (-188)

Over/Under: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-122)

Bets We Like with a Sabres Win

Sabres to win by at least two goals (+450, BetMGM)

BetMGM Sportsbook States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If YOUR TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

You must think we’re crazy here. After all, we spent the entire last Sabres betting preview talking about how they weren’t even going to show up in Nashville, and then went into Bridgestone arena and laid the smack down on the Predators.

While it’s hard to predict them to do that again here against Detroit, especially having not won consecutive games for a month, the thing is, the Sabres play Detroit tough and the Red Wings have lost 5-of-6.

Buffalo can build off the momentum of a good game and if they get a veteran goalie back, it can only go up from there. Take a flier, and be sure to thank us when you do.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown this week with BetMGM.

Bets We Like with a Red Wings Win

Moritz Seider to register at least one point (+105, DraftKings Sportsbook)

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME BET NOW

The Red Wings rookie defenseman has been flying a bit under the radar this season, but he has been uber productive. The longest he has gone this season without registering a point is three games. In fact, he’s scored in 22-of-38 games, which is impressive for a first-year player.

He didn’t score last game, it means he’s due. In fact, the Red Wings have registered at least one point in the standings in 16 of the 22 games in which Seider has gotten on the scoresheet.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280 if your NFL team wins this week with DraftKings NY Sportsbook.

Red Wings to WIN outright ( -176, FanDuel Sportsbook)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Yeah, that’s a heavy price for a struggling team, but in the end. Buffalo is still Buffalo. Oh, and the favorite has won 13 consecutive games in which the Red Wings have played. Just ride that streak until it’s no longer a streak.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook when you click here.

Sabres vs. Red Wings Prediction

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYNEW WELCOME BONUS $3,000 DEPOSIT MATCH

$300 SIGN-UP BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Buffalo feels a little juice, for once, this season coming off their win in Nashville, and they keep it close – as the games between these two teams have been all season. However, Detroit has more talent, more skill, and are playing at home. Give the nod to Detroit

Prediction: Red Wings 4, Sabres 3

Get started with a $300 registration bonus and a $3,000 deposit match from Caesars NY Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code ESNYNEW.