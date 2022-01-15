The New York Rangers (24-10-4) will look to finish this five-game road trip with a winning record when they visit the struggling Philadelphia Flyers (13-16-7) at Wells Fargo Center Saturday night. The Rangers have alternated wins and losses on this trip so far (2-2-0), while the Flyers have lost six straight games. It’s the second of four meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals this season. The Rangers defeated Philadelphia 4-1 back on Dec. 1.

Let’s get into our Rangers vs. Flyers betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 15, 2022 matchup.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Rangers-Flyers Preview

The Rangers are coming off a strong, 3-0 shutout of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Chris Kreider scored two more goals, improving his team-lead to 23, and Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves to pick up his third shutout this season.

New York sits atop the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Carolina, and are just three points behind both Florida and Tampa for the best record in the NHL.

Meanwhile the Flyers are in a free fall, with only five wins in their last 22 games, and they haven’t had a regulation win in more than a month (6-1 vs. New Jersey on Dec. 14).

The Flyers have three players who seem to consistently put up points for them – Captain Claude Giroux, who was named to the All-Star team for the seventh time in his career, although speculation has begun to swirl about Giroux potentially being traded to a contender, Cam Atkinson, who leads the team in goals with 15, and Joel Farabee, who has 11 goals, four in his last eight games since coming off an injury.

The problem for the Flyers this season is they wilt quickly once they get down in a game. They are 2-14-2 when giving up the first goal, but 11-3-4 when scoring the first goal.

However, they are mired in a losing streak right now and when they get into these streaks, they tend to get down early. They gave up the first goal in 10 of the 16 losses between the 10-game losing streak last month and the current six-gamer. And in the six where they scored first, they gave up the lead before the end of the first period three times.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code ELITE1000.

Rangers vs. Flyers Odds

Here are the lines for Rangers vs. Flyers at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Rangers (-1.5 +172), Flyers (+1.5 -215)

Moneyline: Rangers (-154), Flyers (+128)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-118), Under 5.5 (-104)

Bets We Like with a Rangers Win

Rangers to win the first period (+145, BetMGM)

BetMGM Sportsbook States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If YOUR TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

We already told you how bad the Flyers are when giving up the first goal, how about this – they’ve won just one game when trailing after one period (1-11-2).

Tack on the fact that the Rangers have won the first period against the Flyers in each of the last six games, and, well, this smells like a great parlay (winning the period and the game) if not just an individual bet on the first 20 minutes.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown this week with BetMGM.

Chris Kreider to score the first goal (+900, DraftKings Sportsbook) or Mika Zibanijad to score the first goal (+950 DraftKings Sportsbook)

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME BET NOW

This is all about the odds.

The Flyers have allowed nine hat tricks in the last calendar year. Kreider and Zibanijad have two each. The Flyers have also allowed three hat tricks in the last four games.

While we’re not predicting another hat trick here, both of these guys seem to have overwhelming success scoring against the Flyers, so why not take a small amount of money and lay these crazy odds on this outcome? It’s probably get a better chance of happening than most times when placing this bet. It’s a wild card, for sure, but you are going to cash in on the Rangers winning anyway, so why not take a flier on a big payday?

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280 if your NFL team wins this week with DraftKings NY Sportsbook.

Rangers to WIN by two goals or more ( +172, FanDuel Sportsbook)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

An overwhelming favorite, its nice to get better odds like these when you bet the puck line (which for most games +/- 1.5) to give your favorite a chance to make you some extra cash, without laying out a big nut in anticipation of the win.

Not to mention, the Flyers have failed to cover the puck line in five straight games against Metropolitan Division opponents, when they are an underdog.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook when you click here.

Rangers vs. Flyers Prediction

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYNEW WELCOME BONUS $3,000 DEPOSIT MATCH

$300 SIGN-UP BONUS CLAIM OFFER

The Flyers fought back for the first time in a while against Boston on Thursday, before falling to the Bruins in regulation. It was a game the Flyers had listed as a must-win. Coming off such a heartbreaking loss, we don’t think the Flyers will have the same vim and vigor if they get behind tonight, which inevitably, we believe they will.

Prediction: Rangers 5, Flyers 2

Get started with a $300 registration bonus and a $3,000 deposit match from Caesars NY Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code ESNYNEW.