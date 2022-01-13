The championship chase begins this weekend with the start of postseason football, and the top NY online sports betting apps will be chasing new customers with a collection of awesome promos and bonuses. Below, you will find out why that’s good news for those planning to sign up and bet this weekend.

With nearly $4,000 in free bonus value in play this weekend, let’s take a look at the best NY online sports betting promos for NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYNEW SIGNUP BONUS $3,000 DEPOSIT MATCH

$300 REGISTRATION BONUS BET NOW

The 4 Best NY Sports Betting Promos for NFL Wild Card Games

So far, four NY online sports betting operators are out of the gates taking action. That means new players will have four different opportunities to take advantage of the NY sports betting promos and sportsbook bonuses. Whether its registration bonuses, deposit matches, or no-brainer odds on any NFL Wild Card game this weekend, now will be an optimal time to jump in.

That’s not hyperbole either, as the best promos tend to happen in the wake of a state’s betting launch. DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers, and Caesars Sportsbook have all come out of the gates with ultra-aggressive offers, providing bettors with thousands of dollars in bonus value. So, let’s run through what each sportsbook has to offer and how to get the four best NY sports betting promos ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Caesars NY $3,300 Free to Open NFL Playoffs

Both FanDuel and DraftKings have previously operated in New York back when they were DFS leaders. But Caesars Sportsbook NY is new to the Empire State, and, so far, it has been extremely popular pick for new bettors. Prominent advertising spots help, but ultimately, an NY sports betting promo that offers more than three times the bonus cash of rivals will get people’s attention.

Caesars will be ready this weekend by giving all new players a $300 sign up bonus and then follow that up with a full deposit match that caps out at $3,000. If your primary objective is to maximize a new user offer this weekend, Caesars NY is an absolute must-have.

Notably, Caesars New York will also offer new players the most odds boost for NFL Wild Card Weekend. Typically, the app features nearly double-digit odds boosts on all marquee NFL games, and that will be the case once again this weekend. Across a six-game slate, expect over 50 odds boosts. Combine these game and player prop markets with in-app specials like free bets, risk-free same game parlays, and other payouts, and Caesars NY unquestionably stacks up as one of the best NY sports betting promos for NFL action this weekend.

Click here to get Caesars NY and get up to $3,300 in free bets this weekend.

FanDuel NY Has 30-1 NFL Odds

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL WILD CARD GAME BET NOW

FanDuel celebrates its second week in business with one of the best NY online sports betting promos for NFL action. This sports betting bonus gives those in New York the chance to bet on any of the six games at 30-1 odds. Players can back massive favorites like the Chiefs and Bucs to win with a $5 bet that pays $150. Or, they can go the other way and roll the dice on an underdog with what are still significantly favorable odds that create massive value.

This special requires only a $5 first bet to turn around a $150 bonus and stands in addition to $100 in free bets for those who opt-in and place same game parlays on the postseason action.

Click here to get FanDuel NY and grab 30-1 odds on any NFL Wild Card Game.

DraftKings NY Has 56-1 Wild Card Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME BET NOW

DraftKings Sportsbook also joins the party with a strong NY sports betting promo, and there’s some pros and cons as it relates to the FanDuel offering. While DraftKings and FanDuel both offer a huge boost, DraftKings’ deal comes in with odds that are nearly twice as good.

That said, this bonus offers a bet $5, win $280 in site credit turn around. The FanDuel special offers a bet $5, win $150 in cash deal. That means bettors can take the winnings out of an account right away, whereas DraftKings’ payout comes in the form of a site credit. It’s still an awesome promo, one that allows played to bet with serious upside while making a very small upfront commitment.

Click here, deposit just $5, and bet on any NFL Wild Card game to win $280 with DraftKings NY.

BetRivers NY 100% Deposit Match

BetRivers BETRIVERS NEW YORK IS NOW LIVE GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

In terms of bonuses, the BetRivers offering has upside that falls in between the FanDuel and DraftKings offer at $250. To get it, a player must sign up and make a first deposit of at least $10. BetRivers NY will go up to $250 with its 100% match. While not as flashy, a solid app experience helps, and this is a worthwhile offer — particularly for those who have maxed out other NY sports betting promos in the early going.

Click here to get BetRiversNY and get a $250 first deposit match.