The Buffalo Sabres (10-19-6) are looking to snap a six game losing streak as they visit the Nashville Predators (24-11-2) at Bridgestone Arena. It’s the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The Predators will visit Buffalo on April 1st.

Let’s get into our Sabres vs. Predators betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 13, 2022 matchup.

Sabres-Predators Preview

The Sabres find themselves in a usual spot – at the bottom of the standings, having lost a lot of games in bulk.

The current six-game losing streak (0-4-2) is part of a bigger and more unsightly stretch of 17 losses in the past 20 games. (3-13-4).

Now things are going from bad to worse.

The Sabres lost their No. 3 and No. 4 goaltenders to long-term injuries in the same game – a 6-1 loss to Tampa on Tuesday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is week-to-week with a lower body injury and Malcolm Subban is month-to-month with an upper body injury.

This comes on the heels of losing No.1 goalie Craig Anderson and No. 2 goalie Dustin Tokarski to injury earlier this season.

The Sabres have had to recall Aaron Dell from Rochester. Dell appeared in seven games for the Sabres this season (four starts) and was 0-5-0 with a 4.52 goals against average and an .872 save percentage.

They also had to sign Michael Houser, who was with the team last season, to a contract to back up Dell.

Considering all of that turmoil, going on the road to face a red hot team like the Predators doesn’t bode well.

Nashville has won five in a row and has points in six straight games. They are also 12-1-1 in their last 14 contests.

The Predators are getting production throughout the lineup, but everything seems to flow through their captain Roman Josi, who has eight points (2G, 6A) in his last five games and leads the team in scoring with 37 points. Tanner Jeannot is rolling right now as well with four goals in his last five contests.

Sabres vs. Predators Odds

Here are the lines for Sabres vs. Predators at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Sabres (+1.5 +108), Predators (-1.5 -132)

Moneyline: Sabres (+300), Predators (-385)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-105), Under 6 (-115)

Bets We Like with a Sabres Win

Sabres to win and UNDER 7 total goals (+450, BetMGM)

Look, we really don’t think the Sabres have a chance in H-E-double hockey sticks to win this game. They are a lost franchise with no NHL goaltending on the road against a powerhouse opponent.

BUT…

Considering the odds on this parlay, if you make a small bet on it as a hedge for your bets on Nashville and somehow the Sabres pull an unforseen upset, you’ll make back what you lose on the Predators and wipe your brow.

Bets We Like with a Predators Win

Ryan Johansen to score at least one goal (+205, DraftKings Sportsbook)

There must be something about the Sabres that gets Johansen to play his best. He has a personal 12-game point streak against Buffalo and has at least one point in 14 of 17 games against them lifetime.

Minor league goalie plus an unknown vendetta against that team? Cash in on the +205 tonight.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

OVER 6 total goals ( -105, FanDuel Sportsbook)

You can probably confidently take Nashville to win this game (-335 at Barstool) or -1.5 (-132 Barstool). But the best odds are on the total. We just don’t see how Buffalo has any answers for the predators tonight. The only better odds on Barstool that could be interesting, but is tough to bet in hockey, is changing the spread and picking the Predators at -2.5 (+138). It’s still not great odds, which tells you how lopsided this game really is going to be,

Sabres vs. Predators Prediction

Not. Even. Close.

Prediction: Predators 5, Sabres 1

