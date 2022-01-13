The New York Rangers (23-10-4) continue an up-and-down road trip tonight when they visit the San Jose Sharks (20-16-1) at SAP Center. The Rangers have alternated wins and losses on this trip so far, with tonight being the fourth of a five-game set. It is the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Rangers shut out the Sharks 1-0 in New York on Dec. 3.

Let’s get into our Rangers vs. Sharks betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 13, 2022 matchup.

Rangers-Sharks Preview

The Rangers skidded in Los Angeles Tuesday, losing 3-1 and haven’t lost consecutive games in a month, so they’ll look to get back on track against San Jose.

The one thing about the Rangers that has been really consistent is their defense and goaltending. The have only allowed 10 goals in five games thus far in January.

Igor Shesterkin has put himself in the midseason conversation for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender. He is 15-4-2 with a 2.09 GAA and a .936 save percentage.

The Rangers are also really good on special teams as both the power play (9th) and penalty kill (4th) rank among the top 10 in the NHL.

Mika Zibanejad continues to be in one of his scoring outbursts with five goals in the last five games.

As for the Sharks, they are playing much better hockey since the holiday pause. they’ve won three straight games by the same score – 3-2 – and are 5-2-0 in the seven games since the resumption of play in the NHL. It’s been a good enough run to vault them into the final wild card spot in the Western Conference, and although there are several teams right around them with games in hand as a result of COVID cancellations, the Sharks are tied in points with Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific, and are just four points behind Anaheim for second place, and ther Sharks have two games in hand.

Their better play has been spearheaded by Tomas Hertl, who registered a natural hat trick in the win over Philadelphia last Saturday. Brent Burns has also found his scoring touch again with eight points in the last five games.

Rangers vs. Sharks Odds

Here are the lines for Rangers vs. Sharks at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Rangers (-1.5 +198), Sharks (+1.5 -250)

Moneyline: Rangers (-134), Sharks (+112)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-114), Under 5.5 (-106)

Bets We Like with a Rangers Win

Chris Kreider to score at least one goal (+145, BetMGM)

He’s due.

Kreider hasn’t scored in the last two games. Only once this season has he gone longer than two games without a goal (five games). Every other time he had a two-game drought, he came right back and scored the next game.

This is that next game. Bet him to score and take the decent value.

Bets We Like with a Sharks Win

Tomas Hertl to score at least one goal (+190, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Hertl, who will be a free agent at season’s end, is either going to be the best goal scorer on a Sharks team that continues to surge and make the playoffs in the wide open Pacific Division, or he’s going to be the No. 1 trade target for teams looking to bolster their scoring.

Either way, a goal tonight only elevates him higher in both facets. Look for Hertl, especially in close games. That’s when he seems to be at his best.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

Rangers to WIN the first period ( +164, FanDuel Sportsbook)

The Sharks have lost the first period in five straight games as underdogs.

The one caveat here is the Rangers are a team that grinds you and gets better as a game wears on and doesn’t always get out to a fast start. In fact, they’ve only won the first period 13 times in 37 games.

However, when they do, they are 11-2-0 this season.

The better stat for the Rangers is they are 22-1-4 when tied or leading after two periods. They are an excellent third period team (You can get them at +138 at Barstool to win the third period). But, we like this combined with the Sharks recent first period struggles to go after the first period.

Rangers vs. Sharks Prediction

The Sharks have played well lately, but are living on the edge. Five of their last six wins have been just by one goal. There’s nothing wrong with that, but when you play against good teams like the Rangers, you have to better than a little bit good.

The Rangers continue to toy with the best record in the NHL, and can get back within a point of the best record in the league with a win in this one.

On another note, the Sharks have failed to cover the puck line in the last 11 games, meaning they are often a bad bet to win AND AT THE SAME TIME a bad bet to lose. The money line is +1.5 for the Sharks. Bet against it. The Rangers win by two.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Sharks 2

