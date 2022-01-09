Kyrie Irving looked like he hasn’t missed a beat in his Wednesday night debut against the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately, he will not be allowed to suit up this Sunday against the Spurs due to COVID-related restrictions in New York — the veteran guard is not vaccinated and cannot partake in home games at the Barclays Center. Even so, the Nets should be able to beat the Spurs at home. Kevin Durant and James Harden are two superstars who can make things work.

Let’s look at the best Nets vs. Spurs player props picks for this Sunday night NBA matchup.

Nets vs. Spurs Player Props Picks

Kevin Durant Points Over

With Kyrie not being able to take the floor, more scoring opportunities will be present for superstar Kevin Durant. On a team full of stars and overall offensive talent, Durant is the undisputed top dog. When Brooklyn needs a bucket, they look to Durant to provide it.

The two-time Finals MVP has been efficient this year as well. He’s shooting 52% from the field and 37% from deep despite leading the Nets with 21 field goals per game.

The veteran currently leads the team with an average of 30.0 points per game — an outstanding mark that has mostly come in the absence of Irving. He will be going against a weak Spurs team that’s 22nd in the league with 110.4 points allowed per game.

All signs are pointing towards Durant hitting this over, which is why throwing money down on the player prop should be beneficial for your wallet this Sunday afternoon.

James Harden Assists Over

Again, Irving isn’t playing, so it’s the same concept with this specific player prop. Kyrie’s absence will provide additional distribution opportunities for James Harden, who leads the team with 9.8 assists per game.

If you’re going to throw money down on Durant hitting the over on his points total, then it would make sense to parlay it with Harden’s assist over. Durant needs someone to feed him the rock, right? And with Irving out, who better to do it than Harden?

Harden’s transformation since arriving in Brooklyn shouldn’t be surprising. He was the main bucket-getter in Houston, but knows he can be more of a facilitator with the Nets. Look for the lefty point guard to dish out a ton of assists against San Antonio on Sunday night.

Dejounte Murray Points Over

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray currently leads this San Antonio squad with 18.0 points per game (he’s partaken in 32 matchups thus far).

Taking that into consideration, along with the fact this Brooklyn defense has been a tad bit shaky at times (16th in the NBA with 107.8 points allowed per game), Murray should be able to hit the over on his points total Sunday afternoon.

This Spurs team also doesn’t have many other consistent scorers, so the 25-year-old guard should have various opportunities to put points on the board. He’s breaking out in a big way this year and we expect that to continue in Brooklyn.

