After much anticipation, NY online sports betting is here. To make things even better for prospective bettors in the Empire State, there are numerous legal online sportsbooks that have already launched, bringing with them a wide array of new user promos. Once registered, users can take advantage of even more promos, odds boosts and bonuses.

Below you will find our choices for The Best New York Sports Betting Bonuses, featuring odds boosts, promos, and bonuses from legal online sportsbooks.

Best New York Sports Betting Promos, Bonuses

From new user promos and odds boosts, to bonuses and additional promotions, legal online sportsbooks have rolled out some incredible offers. Let’s take a look at the best available options.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Offers $300 Bonus + $3,000 Deposit Match

There might not be a legal online sportsbook with more momentum on its side than Caesars Sportsbook NY. Since Caesars Entertainment’s acquisition of William Hill PLC in April 2021, there has been a tremendous advertising push on TV, radio, and via internet ad buys. This media blitz has resulted in Caesars Sportsbook gaining significant ground on other legal online sportsbooks that had been established in other markets sooner, while giving the sportsbook significant traction in states where sports betting has gone live in recent months.

Caesars Sportsbook typically features a new user promo that stands out from its competitors, either due to a higher risk-free first bet ceiling or by offering a bonus that conveys win or lose. That’s the case with this launch in New York. Bettors can get a $300 bonus for signing up, as well as a deposit match of up to $3,000. Plus, Caesars NY updates daily with new odds boosts and promotions for a variety of leagues.

Click here and use promo code ESNYNEW to get in on the action with a $300 bonus plus a $3,000 deposit match from Caesars NY.

DraftKings Sportsbook NY Gives Wild NFL, NBA Odds Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook NY is giving prospective bettors the chance to get in on this week’s NFL and NBA action with a low-cost, high-upside promo that pays out a significant multiplier on the first real-money wager. While DraftKings Sportsbook has offered multiple iterations of this bonus over the course of the NFL season, there’s never been a better time to get in on the action. DraftKings Sportsbook NY gives prospective bettors a great 40-1 odds boost promo to get started with, allowing users to Bet $5, Win $200 if the NFL or NBA team of their choice wins its game.

Any player who signs up for DraftKings Sportsbook NY can also take advantage of any number of promos that include a college basketball parlay boost of 33%, NBA same game parlay bonuses, and NFL same game parlay insurance. Each of these promos is unique and can serve as an excellent way to help a user get acquainted with the app and online sports betting.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $200 with DraftKings Sportsbook NY.

FanDuel Sportsbook NY Offers 30-1 Odds Boost

Perhaps the best offer on this list comes by way of FanDuel Sportsbook NY. The folks at FanDuel Sportsbook have been offering an exceptional 30-1 odds boost on various NFL games throughout the season, giving new users the opportunity to earn a cash payout. While many legal online sportsbooks have new user promos that are backed by site credit, FanDuel Sportsbook NY’s 30-1 odds boost gives users the chance to Bet $5, Win $150 cash if their team wins the game. This odds boost can be applied to either team in the promoted game, giving the same +3000 odds on the selected team to be victorious.

Any FanDuel Sportsbook NY player can also take advantage of daily odds boosts on a number of leagues, teams, and player props. The sportsbook also has multiple parlay insurance offers for leagues including the NFL and NHL, as well as parlay bonuses available for NFL and college football games. If you’re looking for a sleek, high-quality sports betting app, this could be the one for you.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $150 if your team is victorious in the National Championship Game or click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook NY.

BetRivers NY Offers 100% Deposit Match Up to $250

While the other three sportsbooks on this list have already gone live, BetRivers NY has not yet gone live. The expectation is that BetRivers will roll out their sportsbook app in the Empire State in the coming days. The folks at BetRivers are offering up a deposit match.

This deposit match promo for prospective bettors will provide a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $250. Some legal online sportsbooks have offered similar promos in the past, though those only match a first deposit at a capped percentage rate of 50% up to a limit. This BetRivers NY offer will match a user’s first deposit 100% up to $250.