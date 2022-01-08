Two historic basketball franchises will meet for the second time in three days on Saturday. And to top it off, sports betting is coming to the Empire State. The Knicks are playing decent basketball as of late and have won five of their last seven games but will have a notable task this Saturday night at TD Garden. The Knicks are 19-20 and coming off a huge victory over the Celtics in which RJ Barrett hit the game-winner at the buzzer.

Let’s look at the best Knicks vs. Celtics player props picks for this Saturday night NBA matchup.

Knicks vs. Celtics Player Props Picks

Jaylen Brown Points Over

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has been great as of late. Brown has scored at least 25 points in seven of his last nine games, which included a 50-point performance against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 2. The veteran has had the hot hand lately and is certainly capable of constructing a notable performance against the Knicks in front of the TD Garden crowd.

JAYLEN BROWN HAS 50 🤯🤯🤯@celtics up 6 in OT on League Passhttps://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/7AuiTF8AXC — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

In two games against the Knicks this season, Brown has averaged 28.3 points per contest. He’s proven to be a problem for the orange and blue — expect that to continue Saturday.

Brown is one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA and New York’s defense tends to be touch and go. The Knicks have a few solid wing defenders, but it can be difficult to account for Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Evan Fournier Points Over

Fournier hasn’t been consistently fantastic, but it’s tough to overlook what he was able to do against the Celtics on Thursday night. The French guard put up a career-high 41 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the field. He was also 10-of-14 from three-point land.

Fournier was a massive reason for the Knicks’ 25-point comeback and ultimate victory over their Eastern Conference rivals — needless to say, he had the hot hand and that could continue Saturday.

It’s also worth mentioning Fournier is averaging 35.0 points per game against the Celtics this season (three games). He always seems to find a way to produce when he’s playing against his former team. Thankfully for the Knicks, they see the Celtics a lot. That usually bodes well for bettors who take the over on Fournier’s points.

Julius Randle Rebounds Over

Julius Randle has been a phenom on the boards lately. Prior to his recent two-game absence, Randle notched 12, 15, and 10 total rebounds in three consecutive games, respectively. Following the absence, Randle recorded 16 boards against the Pacers this past Tuesday and eight rebounds in the win over the Celtics on Thursday.

At the moment, Randle is currently leading the team in rebounds per game and should be able to put together another productive performance in that area on Saturday. He’s the workhorse on the defensive glass and he’s usually good for a couple of offensive rebounds in every game.

This weekend, expect Julius to hit this rebounding over in a physical game against the Celtics. He’s the team leader and needs to bring the energy on the road.

