On Saturday night, the New York Rangers (22-9-4) will look to rebound on the second leg of their five-game road trip after losing the opener in Vegas on Thursday, when they take on the Anaheim Ducks (18-11-7) at Honda Center. It’s the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The Ducks will visit New York on March 15.

Let’s get into our Rangers vs. Ducks betting pick with player prop predictions, odds, and analysis for this January 8, 2022 matchup.

Rangers-Ducks Preview

The Rangers being a good hockey team is not a surprise. Many in the NHL saw this coming as they reshaped their roster over the past couple seasons. However, being an elite hockey team in the NHL? That was still to be a couple seasons down the road as top picks like Alexis Lafreniere and Kappo Kakko developed.

But, with Igor Shesterkin staking his claim to being one of the top three goalies in the NHL right now, and Adam Fox being not just a pleasant surprise, but an absolute superstar on the blue line, the Rangers timeline for contention has sped up considerably.

Their 22 wins are tied for fourth in the NHL as is their point total (48). With a win tonight, New York would reach the 50-point plateau in just 36 games, their fewest in a decade.

The Rangers are spreading the wealth too. While they are one of just two teams in the NHL with four players to register 30 points or more so far, they have 10 players with at least five goals already, meaning they are on pace to have double digit, double-digit goal scorers, which means they are deep.

As for the Ducks, they snapped a four-game losing streak against Philadelphia on Tuesday, but then had four more players added to the COVID protocol Thursday, which postponed their game against Detroit until Sunday.

They may now have to face New York shorthanded, potentially missing starting goalie John Gibson, center Sam Carrick, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and winger Vinni Lettieri. Rookie sensation Martin Zegras was also on the list from earlier in the week and could test back into the lineup.

Rangers vs. Ducks Odds

Here are the lines for Rangers vs. Ducks at FanDuel Sportsbook NY:

Spread: Rangers (-1.5 +210), Ducks (+1.5 -165)

Moneyline: Rangers (-122), Ducks (+102)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-108), Under 5.5 (-112)

Bets We Like with a Blue Jackets Win

Anaheim to WIN the first period (+180, BetMGM)

Here’s the thing, without knowing who the Ducks will have and won’t have in the lineup because of COVID, it’s near impossible to really pick them to win. We’re actually surprised how small a favorite the Rangers are in this one. Maybe the oddsmakers, like us, are waiting to see who is going to play and will change the line to something that makes more sense.

In lieu of that, the only way the Ducks will win this game is if they get out on New York early, and that means win the first 20 minutes.

That’s not a guarantee, but consider the Rangers are 16-3-2 when the score after 20 minutes is either tied or New York has the lead.

As such, the Ducks lone chance is to have a great first period and try to hold on. You can also get the Ducks to score at least two goals in the first period at +350 here, which, if you think they can steal the period might be a worthy risk, considering the value.

Bets We Like with a Rangers Win

Mika Zibanijad to score at least one goal (+235, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Zibanejad has a respectable 11 goals so far this season, but the thing with him is he scores in bunches and right now he has a hot hand with four goals (and six points) in the last five games. Yes, the Rangers spread it around, but when this guy is hot, it’s worth taking the risk. Another bet of interest is Chris Kreider, who is third in the NHL in goals scored with 21, is +1100 to score the first goal of the game. That’s a REALLY tough call, but considering how prolific he’s been putting the puck in the net this season, it might be a nice side bet for a small sum with a huge return on investment.

Bets We Like Independent of Outcome

OVER 5.5 total goals ( -115, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Anthony Stolarz has been really solid as a backup goalie to Gibson this season, which has been a sneaky reason why the Ducks have been a surprisingly good team. Stolarz is 6-2-1 witha 2.13 GAA and a .932 save percentage with two shutouts.

However, not certain if he’s playing or not, who might be playing in front of him, and facing a high-powered offense, doesn’t bode well.

We don’t think he’ll get blown out, per se, but with such a low total (5.5) we think it’s a safe bet that these two teams can get over the total.

Rangers vs. Ducks Prediction

There’s a chance these rosters are lopsided. There’s a chance they aren’t. Without complete information, we’re just going to ride with the better team, especially one coming off an uninspired loss, to rebound and get back on track. Take the Rangers. Maybe even take the Rangers with the spread (-1.5; +210) and thank us later.

Prediction: Rangers 5, Ducks 2

