Online sports betting is now legal in New York, and the news will likely bring many questions about how it all works. Given the advanced technology of legal online sports betting apps, signing up for and using the top NY sportsbooks as well as getting the best welcome offers is a relatively straightforward and simple process. With multiple options going live, let’s take a look at all of the need-to-know information.

If you are looking for how to sign up for an online sportsbook in New York, that topic is covered here. Everything from how to register, the best apps, and top betting promos will be covered.

How to Sign up for an Online Sportsbook in New York

Signing up for an online sportsbook in New York is easy. Now that it is legal and top apps have launched, there are plenty of options. We’ll get to those below, but first, let’s take a look at what’s required by potential players.

Before we begin, it’s important to note that each app (FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, BetRivers) will have its own unique finer points, but the process is quite simple across the board. Here’s a general overview:

First, bettors will be asked to input some general information: full name, street address, and email, etc.

After completing the brief registration requirement, players will be asked to create a username and password. Online sportsbook accounts are extremely secure, as these processes are a sticking point for lawmakers and sportsbooks prior to launching operations.

Bettors will then fund their accounts. Sportsbook apps typically have a minimum deposit requirement ($5-$10) needed to unlock all of the best bonuses.

Some may wonder if there are any restrictions on where NY sports betting can take place. There’s isn’t. As long as bettors are within NY state limits (or in another state that accepts legal online sports wagers), they will be able to make their bets.

Deposit Options for NY Sports Betting Apps

Bettors will have a variety of deposit options across the best NY online sports betting apps: Among the preferred methods are:

online checking

debit card

credit card

PayPal

Alternative methods are available, but these are the most frequently utilized methods and regarded as the safest overall. On the back end, players can withdraw money using online checking, PayPal, and other methods.

The Best NY Sports Betting Apps

There are currently four NY online sports betting apps available upon the launch of legal wagering in New York: FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, and BetRivers. Each app comes with its own sign up bonus, look, and feel. With the how-to-sign-up info out of the way, let’s briefly run through what each app offers at the time of launch.

Ceasars New York: Bettors can grab a $300 registration bonus and a $3,000 first deposit match, totaling $3,330 of free bets for those who take full advantage of the welcome promo. New users can deposit as little as $10 to receive a match on top of the initial registration bonus. Caesars Sportsbook NY has the strongest overall offers available at launch. Get the offer here.

FanDuel New York: FanDuel comes to the Empire State with a well-known brand and a first-rate product. Bettors can take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free bet that returns site credit on initial losing wagers. However, those who wish to make a minimal commitment can also bet $5 to win $150 on the Alabama-Georgia title game. Get FanDuel NY here.

DraftKings New York: DraftKings NY is also a household name in the online gaming space and excels in delivering excellent bonuses. Grab 40-1 on any NBA or NFL game during launch weekend and grab no-brainer, double-your-money bets. Grab the DraftKings promo here.

BetRivers NY: Those looking for a stellar, but less flashy experience with lots of customer loyalty rewards will enjoy BetRivers. The app provides players with a $250 bonus match at launch. Get BetRivers NY here.